It’s common knowledge native Coloradans don’t want the state to turn into California, even though the two states are linked by our singular bond, the Colorado River. Coloradans’ scorn for Los Angeles, especially, is well known. It’s the city that sucks Colorado’s lifeblood through its unending thirst.
But here we are, about to become Los Angeles just as Los Angeles is undoing a century of harm to its air, water and land. The Los Angeles City Council voted to eliminate drilling new oil and gas wells and has set a 20-year timetable to shut down existing extraction operations.
Los Angeles has 26 oil and gas fields and 5,000 wells. Some are active and many are idle. Wells are located throughout the city basin and valleys, from downtown to the coast, north to south. Beverly Hills High School, outside LA’s city limits but in the county, has a long-operating well next to its athletic fields.
Money is the lead reason for the massive industry in a city of almost 4 million people with about 10 million residents in the county. One driller in Los Angeles known to Coloradans is Chevron, who bought Noble Energy. The Noble purchase put 336,000 acres of the Denver-Julesburg Basin into Chevron’s pocket. But Chevron has kept its Colorado operations mostly outside the metro area, perhaps learning from Los Angeles that drilling near houses, schools and parks is not good for the public or public relations.
Here in Colorado, Denver metro area drilling has been taken up by the ironically named Civitas Resources, the enterprise that comprises formerly bankrupt Extraction Oil and Gas, Bonanza Creek Energy and Crestone Peak Resources. Crestone’s assets in eastern Arapahoe County including Aurora make it core to Civitas’ expansion into real estate that is now part of Aurora’s residential growth plan.
The city of Aurora, based on permitting by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission whose mission is to protect people and the environment based on the statutes of SB19-191, will allow Civitas to drill 151 wells in 55 square miles of land inside the city’s boundaries. This acreage will soon have 12,500 homes with 60,000 residents in the ironically named planned community Aurora Highlands. It’s plotted mostly on flattish prairie east and south of Denver International Airport.
Apparently Aurora City Council is unfamiliar with the pollution impact on similar urban locations of oil and gas drilling underneath residential communities. Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles is a startling example of the effects. It’s home to the newly-elected Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass. Baldwin Hills sits on top of the largest energy play in Los Angeles, the Inglewood field. The Los Angeles City Council voted to close down extraction operations in Baldwin Hills and across the city based on information about impacts of toxic pollution described in such highly selective academic journals as PLOS ONE. The toxic effects are particularly pernicious for children, residents who will make up a large part of the population in Aurora Highlands.
Aurora Highlands, according to its website, will “deliver residents the convenient connectivity to work and play that defines the Colorado lifestyle.” It will have much respected home plans from Pulte, Richmond, Bridgewater and Taylor Morrison builders. It will have schools, parks, libraries, retail and office space. And Civitas’s oil and gas operations sprinkled throughout.
Civitas has named its project Box Elder after the creek that meanders through fields and farms from Arapahoe County to the South Platte River in Weld. According to Civitas filings, the company will use 20 million gallons of fresh water to frack each of its 151 wells. That comes to 3.02 billion gallons of water that cannot be reclaimed because it will be too polluted by the hydraulic fracturing process. It’s also polluted water that has to be put somewhere.
Toxic water, air pollution from trucks moving product out of the area, leaking pipes and equipment, and noise pollution from drilling make a lot of bad stuff connecting Aurora Highlands’ residents to oil and gas extraction. Aurora Highlands initially objected to Civitas’s Box Elder project but apparently reached an agreement of some sort with the drillers.
So everyone has agreed — the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the city of Aurora and Aurora Highlands. The state’s oil and gas policy related to residential properties remains caveat emptor, or "buyer beware," just as it was for those Baldwin Hills home buyers in 1950s Los Angeles.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.