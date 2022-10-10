State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle.
It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the statewide ballot two years ago to reintroduce gray wolves into Colorado’s wilds.
As reported by our news affiliate Colorado Politics, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that the calves killed last week “show damage consistent with wolf depredation.” The incident follows six previous reports since mid-December of wolves killing livestock near Walden, almost 150 miles east of Meeker.
One knowledgable rancher tallied last week’s toll for us. At the latest market rate of $1.70 a pound, the eviscerated calves amount to more than an $18,000 loss for the rancher. A special state fund could defray some of that, but only pending further investigation of the killing. The money is disbursed well after the fact — and at how many cents on the dollar? It doesn’t do much for a struggling rancher’s near-term cash flow.
And that’s before Proposition 114 even kicks in. The November 2020 ballot issue ordered the state government to create a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023. The state is still developing its plan for implementing the voters’ will.
The mayhem thus far, including last week’s, was wrought by wolves that already had migrated to Colorado from neighboring Wyoming. They came all on their own, without the voters’ help.
One can only imagine what it will be like once the voter-approved mandate takes effect next year, and the wolf packs start to grow.
Of course, it was Front Range suburbanites who ensured Prop. 114’s passage. After all, no wolves will be released near their cul-de-sacs, where wildlife is kept safely at bay behind TV screens. Wolves, gators and even Komodo dragons are warm and fuzzy on Animal Planet.
Metropolitan voters embraced 114 at the ballot box with the best of intentions. Who wouldn’t want to bring “balance” to Colorado’s animal kingdom and restore it to its natural splendor? Little Red Riding Hood was a smear job, right? Wolves can be a tad ferocious at times, but they are such noble, beautiful creatures.
Never mind that they devour a herd now and then.
Which is why policy decisions like this one don’t belong on the ballot in the first place.
As we noted two years ago when we opposed Prop. 114, most of Colorado’s urban-suburban population has at best a limited grasp of wildlife biology and management. That’s why our state government has an agency like Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It is staffed with experts whose life’s work is to study the natural world and and make science-driven decisions on matters like the reintroduction of a species. Prop. 114 usurped and undermined that process, turning a complex consideration into feel-good politics — with disastrous results.
The toll only will rise. Yet, most of those who voted in favor of Prop. 114 have never even met a cattle rancher and are in no position to understand what the measure will do to his ability to keep on ranching. Or to keep supplying the beef that stocks our local grocers.
Denver Gazette Editorial Board
