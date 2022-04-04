It was as if April Fools’ Day had come early. At a gala staged for the press Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver’s three-term mayor, Michael Hancock, met publicly to herald a special occasion — the licensing of the country’s first cannabis consumption lounge.
That’s right, a place where patrons can get high as a kite — publicly fêted by our political elite.
What a milestone! No longer will potheads have to endure the inconvenience of waiting until they get home. Now, they can smoke on-site until last call. And then, y’know, drive off.
Sure, traffic fatalities have been soaring across Colorado — due in part to pot-impaired motorists. But our elected leaders weren’t about to let that curb their enthusiasm.
Tokers will have to cool their heels a few weeks longer, though. As The Gazette reported, Tetra Lounge won’t open for business until later this month. Last week’s event was meant simply to toast the city’s first such “hospitality” license.
Still, it was reason enough to call in the bigwigs for a grand ol’ ribbon-cutting, and they obliged. Not for a new park or rec center, mind you, or a playground or a library branch for the kids in a struggling neighborhood. But for a pot parlor, where entitled hipsters can kick back and light up — without having to worry about the state’s once-lauded ban on indoor smoking.
“I’m so excited about innovation and entrepreneurship in this exciting sector improving public safety and making sure that people can recreate in a legal way in safety and enjoy one another’s company,” Polis gushed.
“It’s really exciting to see that spirit of entrepreneurship across our state, that can-do attitude, that frontier spirit where you say, ‘Just because it hasn’t been done, that’s not going to stop me from doing it.’”
We get it; he’s excited. But did he actually say, “improving public safety”? The number of fatalities on our roads has surged 50% since 2011 — to 692 last year, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More than a third of those — 246 — involved drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or both. And just since 2019, there has been a 44% increase in the number of fatalities in Colorado involving an impaired driver.
Then there’s the optics.
At a time when Colorado is reeling from its worst drug epidemic ever — with the deadly opioid fentanyl flooding our state and decimating our youths — it is surreal to watch politicians celebrate marijuana or any other mind bender. Sure, pot’s legal nowadays. But so is fentanyl, for all intents and purposes — ever since the Legislature decriminalized its possession in 2019.
The question remains: What could the guv and mayor have been thinking?
Just as absurd — the on-site licenses are being dispensed by the city and county of Denver on the basis of “social equity.” That means for the first six years of the program, only social-equity applicants will be eligible. Who are they?
Hancock explained that, “African Americans in particular” were “burdened by possession charges on their records” back when selling pot was still a crime. Now, the mayor reasoned, “the industry has taken off and has generated billions of dollars.”
OK, so rather than luring communities of color back into the degrading drug trade, how about making Big Marijuana pay reparations? Maybe a tax to fund college scholarships for at-risk kids to achieve their dreams? Now, that would be real social equity.
Sure beats wasting their lives peddling pot.
