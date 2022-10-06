Jason Crow, now seeking a third term as Colorado’s 6th Congressional District U.S. representative, has won wide-ranging respect. He is a veteran with a distinguished service record; a prominent attorney — and an elected Democrat who has managed to sidestep his party’s radical lurch to the left in recent years.
For that and more, he has won The Gazette editorial board’s respect, too. And though we disagree with him on at least as many issues as we agree on, we’ll recommend a vote for his re-election on this fall’s mail ballot.
His election opponent, Republican political newcomer Steve Monahan, faces an uphill battle to put it kindly. The 6th CD simply isn’t the Republican territory it once was. After the latest Census and ensuing redistricting — reconfiguring the 6th into a more compact urban-suburban district beginning this election cycle — it likely will lean even more Democrat. 2020 Republican contender Steve House couldn’t put a dent in Crow, and that was before the new boundaries.
The plain reality of Colorado’s political map is that voter registration in most of the state’s now-eight congressional districts will favor one of the two major political parties over the other. It would be nearly impossible to draw boundaries that make it otherwise.
Crow offers his district’s Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters alike a representative who will listen to both sides of an argument rather than lapse into the hollow demagoguery of his party’s noisy political fringe. To the extent that brands him a moderate, we’ll take it.
If there is hope for pulling Colorado’s Democratic Party back from Democratic Socialism, runaway wokery and other progressive self-parodies, it probably lies in elected Democrats like Crow.
An example is Crow’s status as a veteran. While his party is no friend of men and women in uniform — whether soldiers or cops — Crow’s own military chops help him identify with his district’s extensive military presence centered on Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. Crow served three tours of combat duty as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan and now champions the interests of active-duty and retired service personnel.
Crow’s stature in the House seems to be growing, as well, as he makes a name for himself on national security issues and foreign affairs. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, for which he serves on the Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support and Intelligence Modernization and Readiness subcommittees.
He also has been active in recent efforts to strengthen U.S. ties with international allies. He has introduced legislation to improve the ability to assess the will of allies to fight; to allow U.S. contributions to NATO to be used for improving climate resilience of military installations; and, to establish a pathway to permanent legal status for Afghans evacuated to the U.S.
This week, House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Crow to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a decades-old body that brings together legislators from all 30 nations in the Atlantic Alliance to deliberate on defense and diplomacy. The assembly has 269 members, 36 of them from the U.S.
On Colorado’s shifting political terrain, Jason Crow is the first Democrat to represent the 6th CD and likely won’t be the last. He appears, so far, to be a Democrat Republicans can work with — and whom Democrats can turn to in hopes of restoring some balance to their party.
Denver Gazette Editorial Board
