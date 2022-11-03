It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum.
The Gazette and its news affiliate Colorado Politics hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday so proponents and opponents of Prop. 122 could face off. The advocacy group Protect Our Kids weighed in persuasively on 122’s dangers. The shadowy campaign pushing Prop. 122, however, refused to participate. It wasn’t the first time.
“I had a PBS debate last week and they also declined that,” Protect Our Kids chief Luke Niforatos told participants. “Voters should take that into account. If the proponents of the measure cannot even defend it in a public forum, what does that say about their ideas?"
It underscores the utter cynicism behind the measure. Its campaign — floated by the Washington, D.C.-based legalization lobby — has shamelessly and deceptively peddled its proposal as a treatment for depression, PTSD and other psychological and emotional problems. In reality, it’s just backdoor legalization for recreational use of powerful drugs.
Prop. 122 would legalize “magic mushroom” hallucinogens psilocybin, psilocin and a host of others for adults. The drugs would be administered at “healing centers” licensed by the state.
Technically, the measure wouldn’t allow retail sales but would allow growing mushrooms, for — wink, wink — personal use. A grower would be able to give away the product to those 21 or older — so long as it’s not being sold.
It’s an unenforceable farce. Money would change hands just as it does for any dangerous street drug. It’s just that the sellers now could claim, if questioned, that their drugs are for their own use, which no longer would be a crime.
If Prop. 122 passes, it’s also a safe bet that mind-bending hallucinogens would much more easily make their way into your kids’ backpacks and school lunch sacks.
Ludicrously, the Prop. 122 campaign claims the measure is needed to treat mental health issues. Which makes a mockery of the legitimate, carefully regulated process for approving treatments used in medical science. That process is already underway for some hallucinogens.
As reported by Colorado Politics, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recognized psilocybin’s potential in treating depression, accelerating the drug’s development and review. New York University researchers found promise in using psilocybin to treat alcohol addiction.
That’s how it’s supposed to work: peer-reviewed research and intensive regulatory review. If a treatment shows merit, it is approved for use by licensed medical practitioners — in treating physical or mental maladies. Not just for kicks. Myriad drugs have great value when prescribed by doctors — but can be downright deadly in the hands of the general public. It’s why they require a prescription.
Of course, the real motive behind Prop. 122 has nothing to do with its supposed value in addressing mental health. That’s all a ruse. It’s simply about expanding the market for recreational drugs.
As Colorado Politics also reported, the group that is fronting for Prop. 122, Natural Medicine Colorado, has raised over $4.5 million — nearly $3.6 million of it from the Washington D.C.-based political action committee, New Approach. New Approach has poured millions of dollars into efforts to legalize medical and recreational marijuana in at least 10 states. ‘Nuff said.
Vote NO on Prop. 122. Send this horrible idea packing — back to the special interests who ginned it up and funded its phony, cowardly campaign.
