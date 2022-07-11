Societally-stressed and financially-stretched working-class Coloradans yearning for an ever-evasive oasis during the dog days of summer are flocking to public pools during the current heat wave. But to the dismay of these everyday families, there is a persistent problem at the pool that encapsulates our economic and cultural woes at large — a statewide lifeguard shortage.
If you took a swim Saturday or Sunday, when temperatures in Denver flirted triple digits, your experience was likely affected by a lack of lifeguards. The traditional rite-of-passage summertime job for late teens is one of the gigs most roiled nationally by a lingering workforce lethargy currently seeing 1.9 available jobs for every unemployed American.
How bad is it in Denver, where it’s estimated 200,000 use city pools annually? CBS reported Thursday the city has closed six indoor rec center pools, a fifth of their total. In Colorado Springs, The Gazette reported last month the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region had only filled half of its lifeguard positions. Elsewhere, from Boulder to Longmont to Englewood — you name it — every municipality is facing the same problem the state’s biggest politicians, from Gov. Jared Polis to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, are suddenly spending a pretty penny to solve.
With his “Pools Special Initiative 2022,” Polis directed $350,000 in grant money to try to resuscitate the summer season. In Denver, the city announced last week that lifeguards could get $1,000 sign-on bonuses on top of a $15.87-per-hour wage. Guard compensation elsewhere peaks as high as $18 per hour.
As these wages soar past the $15 per-hour mark labor activists promised was the magic number to make workers happy, and as our government continues to burn through taxpayer money to find a fix, it’s prudent to step off the diving board and mull why this is happening.
Surely, a share of the blame should rest on the lack of foresight ingrained in the halt-near-everything COVID-19 response that pervaded government-run recreation through 2020 and 2021. Bernard Fisher, director of health and safety at the American Lifeguard Association — which currently estimates one-third to one-half of pools nationwide are affected — said the association is dealing with the domino effect of closing pools and stopping lifeguard certification through the pandemic.
“It is a disaster,” he told ABC News last month.
Lest we forget, in the past two years the very young people who would have become certified either couldn’t find a pool to work at or were content on the couch staring at a TikTok screen with their family’s “stimmy” government checks in direct deposit. Alas, should we be surprised a generation of teens are now more introverted, and less likely to climb a ladder — literally and figuratively — after schools and organizations in lockstep with public-health edicts elected to disregard the basic childhood need for social interaction and physical activity?
What further has contributed to what Brad Anderson of Pirate’s Cove in Englewood told The Gazette is “the worst” lifeguard shortage he’s seen in 38 years? An answer may lie in the very messaging government is now putting out after a year of recruitment efforts failed, as a rep from Denver rec admitted in a recent press release. In Aurora, it comes in the form of life-sized cut-outs of lifeguards looking strong and refreshed. In Boulder, promotional signs showing swimmers in flowing capes gets to the heart of the matter: “Super Heroes Wanted.”
After two years of neglect, it seems it’s well past time to transform young people, jaded to inactivity, into supermen and wonder women.
This marketing admits the obvious: A culture that celebrates social media self-indulgence simultaneously places less value on community-centric leadership — even when it pays well. Lifeguards are no longer atop the neighborhood pedestal like The Hoff in Baywatch or Wendy Peffercorn in The Sandlot.
It may seem trivial to some, but this reality of COVID's “new normal” — replete with frayed societal connections and faded communal appreciation — is precisely what we’re seeing with the lifeguard shortage. And when far too many find comfort in the convenient excuse that someone else will shoulder a responsibility, the world stops going ‘round like we're used to.
Elon Musk said it best during the pandemic manufacturing malaise, speaking common sense to economic buffoons: "if you don't make stuff, there is no stuff."
And no one’s sitting in that chair.
Denver Gazette editorial board
