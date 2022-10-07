Erik Aadland is our choice to represent Colorado’s newly reconfigured 7th Congressional District. The decorated combat vet, West Point grad, former energy industry manager and family man also holds a master’s degree in psychology — inspired by his interest in fellow combatants who had experienced battle trauma. With that resume, Aadland could be the true Renaissance candidate of the entire November 2022 ballot.
The mainstream Republican also represents real hope for saving CD-7 from a Democratic contender far to the left of retiring centrist Democrat Ed Perlmutter, who represented the district since 2007.
Democrat Brittany Pettersen spent 10 sessions in the state legislature voting with her party’s radical fringe. Pettersen is for decriminalizing dangerous drugs; watering down criminal penalties; undermining Colorado’s cornerstone oil and gas industry; the list goes on.
Aadland, by contrast, pledges to stand up for essential priorities that have broad support, like public safety, national security and a balanced energy policy. He seems to get the critical concerns that are truly on people’s minds — regardless of party affiliation — like Colorado’s soaring crime rate. He state’s in his campaign platform online, “Unfortunately, radical Democrat policies have undermined the rule of law nationwide and in Colorado. Being soft on crime simply does not work and harms good citizens while allowing criminals to roam our streets.”
Similarly, on the economy he maintains, “Washington’s policies are throttling the economy and making people dependent on the government. … we need to create opportunity by energizing the economy. We need smart regulations and trade deals that put American jobs first while protecting the environment and private citizens.”
On energy and the environment: “…I will advocate for balanced energy policy that meets demands for a thriving economy, achieves energy independence by eliminating dependence on other countries … and encourages innovation while protecting our environment.”
On education, Aadland wants to, “empower our parents and educators to bring creativity and ingenuity into the classroom, rather than burdening them with red tape.” Agriculture, he says, “is critical to Colorado’s economy. We must protect it. Policies based only on questionable science are threatening to destroy the agricultural sector…” He wants to expand health care “by removing present drains on the system, as well as increasing competition within the marketplace to drive down costs,” and pledges to, “advocate for transparency of pricing…”
Aadland, who lives with his wife and three kids in Pine in Jefferson County, has a chance to share his Main Street message with an even more politically diverse electorate in the 7th Congressional District now that its boundaries have changed. Previously a largely suburban district west and north of Denver, the new CD-7, since its redistricting following the 2020 Census, encompasses a vast swath of rural as well as metropolitan communities. It includes Jefferson, Park, Teller, Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, and Custer counties. It also contains the Denver metro cities of Arvada, Broomfield, Golden and Lakewood. That’s quite a range of voters.
Political oddsmakers, meanwhile, are saying the new CD-7 leans a bit less Democratic than before. That could give Aadland a lift, as well.
Our bet is that, regardless of the district’s party alignment, Aadland’s engaging, articulate and down-to-earth approach to his campaign, along with his common-sense views on many key issues, will help him connect with a lot of voters of every stripe.
They would be wise to cast their ballots for Erik Aadland on this fall’s mail ballot.
Denver Gazette Editorial Board
