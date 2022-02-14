For many wide-eyed kids watching the Olympics, the idea of becoming a gold medalist skier or snowboarder is a daunting dream. That’s partly due to the inherent hurdles, namely geographical access to a ski area and cost of acquiring requisite equipment and facilities.
Critics of mountain-based winter sports sometimes say the ski and snowboard world doesn’t do enough to ensure underprivileged kids are given the same chance to succeed as more well-off children. The gateway to becoming part of the skiing and snowboard world seems to some elitist, insular and expensive.
Mountain resorts companies that work hard to provide the recreational product of skiing and riding contend with the isolating geographical variable that inherently comes with their — quite literal — ski-town territory high above population centers like the Front Range. As such, it’s worth acknowledging and commending efforts already undertaken by myriad Colorado resorts to lower the cost-of-entry for everyday people. That includes “big, bad” Vail Resorts. Though the international corporate mega company has weathered criticism of recent, much of that flack has come as a result of the company’s “Epic For Everyone” initiative to slash the cost of ski passes.
Whether Vail Resorts, Powdr Corp or another owner, because ski areas have to profit enough to cover their high costs of doing business, there’s only so much they can do on their own to reach the masses. That’s where, especially in a snow-blessed state like Colorado, local governments and organizations can step up to provide a kind of YMCA-equivalent to winter sports at little to no cost to working-class families.
A great example of this that others can emulate is the city of Denver and Winter Park Resort’s partnership to operate the Ruby Hill Rail Yard, located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue on the city’s southwest side. The park gives kids of all racial and socioeconomic stripes a place to come together, for free, and share a creative and athletic passion. Ruby Hill provides kids the chance to go somewhere productive with a kindred community after school rather than just hanging out on the streets or getting lost in video games. And for those of the least means, the city offers special weeknight sessions where free equipment is provided.
More towns and counties across the state should invest in their own version of a Ruby Hill. Yes, there are some inconvenient variables to consider, such as liability, snowmaking and warm temperatures. But, as Ruby Hill is showing, with the proper strategic partnership, planning and staffing, the resources exist in Colorado cities and town to make it a reality.
The closest thing to Ruby Hill anywhere else in the state is another resort partnership: Red’s Backyard rail garden at Copper Mountain Resort. Like Ruby Hill, this on-mountain facility conceived by Silverthorne Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard is free to hike up and ride down. It was inspired by Gerard and his brothers’ own homemade backyard slope, on which they installed whatever rails they could scrounge up.
Kudos to Copper Mountain for pledging to provide free access to the facility after Gerard and his family made it clear to the company that was their vision. Now, it’s on localities across the state – from the likes of Breckenridge to Fort Collins to Colorado Springs – to consider where in their towns they can find a spot for their own Ruby Hill.
Denver Gazette editorial board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.