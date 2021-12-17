Denver Broncos fans were stunned last week to hear beloved wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died in his suburban Atlanta home at just 33. Reports since have shed some light on the likely reason for his death just months after a September retirement from the National Football League.
Roswell, Ga., police said investigators have no reason to believe the death stems from anything but a medical issue. KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright reported Thomas had been suffering from lingering neurological effects from a 2019 vehicle crash. Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the Associated Press those medical complications have included frightening seizures for more than a year.
Medical specialists who treat seizures say Thomas’ tragically young death should motivate those who experience seizures to seek medical attention. Seizures affect about 1% of people and can happen at any age. Neurosurgeons warn that although millions of people are affected by epilepsy in the United States, patients often enough don’t seek out treatment.
The warning applies to the many people every year who suffer head injuries out on the slopes, mountain biking or climbing. Traumatic brain injuries are a risk factor for epilepsy. Such injuries should be taken seriously; always consult a physician.
Denver Gazette editorial board
