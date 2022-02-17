Much talk surrounding Sunday’s Super Bowl was about race in the National Football League. It was sparked last month by allegations from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black and filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and several teams alleging “systemic” racial discrimination against minority coaches and executives like him. His suit is in line with longstanding criticism from league detractors that the NFL doesn’t hire enough minorities in top power positions.
Flores’ suit implicates the Denver Broncos, with whom he interviewed in 2019 for the head coaching gig that ultimately went to Vic Fangio, a white man. Fangio – who succeeded Vance Joseph, a Black man – was fired in January and is succeeded by Nate Hackett, a white man.
While Flores’ story dominated headlines, we think it’s the situation surrounding the man succeeding Flores in Miami — Colorado-born-and-raised Mike McDaniel — that provides what you might call a post-racial perspective. It’s a perspective we all should hope the NFL, and society at large, ultimately embrace.
After McDaniel — a 38-year-old alum of Aurora’s Smoky Hill High School who most recently was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator — was announced as the Dolphins’ hire earlier this month, attention immediately turned to his race. On the heels of the Flores suit, many people jumped to conclusions about McDaniel’s race because, to them, he appeared to be just another “white” coach.
But McDaniel is biracial. His dad and grandmother are Black. Like many Americans, the old adage “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” applies to McDaniel.
Once his lineage was known, race-obsessed voices in the public sphere went to great lengths to point out McDaniel “identifies” as Black. The worst of the many bad takes came from the popular sports website Deadspin, which, before issuing a correction, inaccurately labeled McDaniel “the next trendy, young, white guy who takes a head coaching position before one of the many deserving Black candidates.”
The situation became such an unnecessary can of worms that at McDaniel’s introductory press conference he plainly said it’s “weird” others fixate on his race.
“It’s been very odd to tell you the truth,” he said, “this idea of ‘identifying’ as something. I think people identify me as something, but I identify as a human being.”
For those interested in Mike McDaniel — the human being — those details are much more interesting and telling than his skin tone. As a boy each summer, he loved football so much that, while his mom worked in Greeley, he’d ride his bike daily to the University of Northern Colorado campus where the Denver Broncos staged training camp. McDaniel’s eagerness and work ethic eventually helped him land a summer job with his beloved Broncos. After playing football at Yale, McDaniel interned with the Broncos for a year before assistant coach Gary Kubiak took such a liking to McDaniel’s work, Kubiak brought the up-and-coming football mind with him as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans.
Truly, McDaniel’s story is the classic archetype of a man devoting his life’s work to achieve his boyhood dream. And, as McDaniel said last March, he was drawn to that journey because football “was a melting pot.”
“Where you came from didn’t matter,” he said. “What people thought of you to be, perceived you to be, didn’t matter.”
Denver Gazette editorial board
