Liberals don’t abandon bad ideas. They just come up with emptier euphemisms.
Such is the case with government-funded and government-staffed centers allowing addicts to inject illegal drugs under the “supervision” of trained staff who could intervene in the event of an overdose.
In this year’s legislative session, a bill authorizing these “safe injection sites” was killed by sensible Democrats, and the concept is opposed by Gov. Jared Polis.
But the legislature created an interim “Opioid and Other Substance Abuse Disorder Steering Committee (usually, the longer the name of the committee the worse the ideas it produces).”
The group summoned this substandard idea back from the dead, and next year’s session will feature a new bill on “supervised drug-use sites.” Same toxic food, different label. Others have called these centers “safe consumption sites” and, with a straight face, “opioid prevention centers” (when they are, in fact, opioid encouragement centers).
This is not to discount the crisis Colorado and the rest of the country is facing with a spike in opioid overdoses and deaths. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,887 Coloradans died of drug overdose in 2021 — a number that has been sharply increasing in recent years.
The motivation for the injection sites is to prevent overdose deaths — period. Little is heard about the long-term plight of addicts, or of the effects on the neighborhoods and residents abutting the centers.
As this concept arises from the grave, it’s worth considering where the true interests of the state, or Colorado municipalities, lie in fighting the opioid crisis.
Is it sufficient to cite possible reductions in overdoses or related deaths to declare the policy a success? Only if our society has become callous to the human and societal cost of this nationwide plague.
Safe injection sites are simplistically about managing this crisis, not reducing opioid addiction levels. But Colorado’s real interest is not in making intravenous drug use more congenial for addicts.
Advocates say precious little, beyond generalities, about transitioning addicts into counseling and treatment. These centers are not designed to provide the kind of wraparound services that can often provide on-ramps to the road to recovery.
What they do say is that if addicts die on the street — instead of being “safe” and alive at an injection center — they can’t get treatment. However, if the centers never make counseling or treatment a priority, there is no path forward either.
A Heritage Foundation study said this: “Safe injection sites have an extremely poor record of moving drug users into treatment and recovery, with some referral rates as low as 1%.”
And what happens when addicts who manage to “safely” shoot up at the center go back out onto the street high as a kite? It defies logic to believe one departs the center, whistling a happy tune, just eager to resume a productive day.
Much of the advocacy talking points here in Colorado and across the country duck this common sense concern, suggesting there is little negative impact on the immediate neighborhood or the community writ large. Step into an urban oasis, and out of life’s stressors, and shoot up safely.
Reporting from cities where these dens are operating — particularly Vancouver — shows lawlessness and the creation of de facto open air drug markets. But Colorado advocates say it isn’t so.
It’s the same fantasy propaganda papering over the lingering, serious problems with tent cities, or Denver’s now-dystopian 16th street pedestrian mall or the sharply increasing crime rates across the Front Range.
Their message is: “Who are you going to believe? Us, or your lying eyes?”
These are shambolic policy failures, apparent to all who will look, and authorizing safe injection sites would add to these serious problems.
The government doesn’t hand out Vodka Vouchers or Tequila Tokens or Cannabis Coupons. Nor should it. And it should not sponsor de facto drug dens that provide unlimited access for the injection of highly addictive illegal drugs. These are sites that lack any serious commitment to truly helping addicts.
Advocates can keep renaming these centers. Call them “Needles for Nothing,” if you want. But those pushing for round two of safe injection site legislation are masking a cruel hoax on taxpayers, communities — and on the addicts themselves.
Sean Duffy, a former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Bill Owens, is a communications and media relations strategist and ghostwriter based in the Denver area.
