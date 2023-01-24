I hope my regular readers will forgive me, but today I write this missive for an audience of one, our state’s terrific governor, Jared Polis. You see, there have been several items in the news recently that have given me an idea. So, I hope you’ll bear with me, dear readers, and I promise to write for you again later in the week.
Dear Governor Polis,
Hi! I’m sure you remember me from 2008, when we were both running for the U.S. Congress for the first time? I’m tall, red hair, short haircut? Remember me? You went ahead and won your race, which was great, and it put you on the path to be our state’s super gov. I didn’t win (heck, I’m a Democrat who ran in Colorado Springs), but the election was a remarkable and transformative experience, even as a loser. Oh, and that box of cookies you sent to my campaign were great cookies, and we gobbled them down immediately.
I’m writing today to offer a thought or two about a couple of problems that face the Centennial State. Though, overall, things are pretty good here, especially when compared to other parts of the nation, there are places where we could do better. Some recent national news stories created an “ah-ha!” moment for me, and I’d like to respectfully suggest a possible solution, or at least a partial solution, to some problems we face.
That solution, my dear governor, is… Florida!
As you and the rest of the nation know, in the last election, a guy named Ron DeSantis was reelected to that state’s governor’s chair, while spouting quite a few silly and dangerous ideas. He was a Trumper, now he’s not so much? Hard to say… but he really wants to be president.
Now that he and his radical-right GOPers are in charge in Florida, they are wasting no time in trying to implement policies that sound reasonable to their far-right voters, but are actually quite dangerous.
But Florida’s stupidity can be Colorado’s gain!
As you well know, Colorado, like most states, faces a shortage of nurses and other medical personnel, as well as teachers at all grade levels. One study suggests our state will face a deficit of 10,000 nurses by 2026. And the challenges of being a teacher in a COVID or (hopefully) mostly-post-COVID world resulted in nearly 20% of Colorado teachers leaving the career over the last year.
So, the solution? As I said, Florida!
This DeSantis guy and his ilk are driving draconian legislation through that state’s legislature that will dramatically and alter the medical and the teaching professions. It seems they are all worked up about people who are “woke.” Now, I spend quite a bit of my time not sleeping, so I wasn’t entirely sure what these right-wing zealots were talking about, so I went to the best news source a moderate like me could think of: Fox News. In a story cleverly titled “What does ‘woke’ mean?” the authors assert being woke is being conscious and aware (so far, so good) and then they added that now it also means being OK with a progressive agenda. They later quote the Oxford Dictionary definition as: "originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice."
So, I’m thinking, I’m pretty OK being woke and, frankly, I’d hate to think that too many others are not, well, woke. But in Florida, being woke is apparently a terrible thing. In Florida, DeSantis signed a bill last year that earned the nickname “the anti-woke bill.” Apparently they don’t want actual history taught in Florida when it comes to issues of race, gender and other social issues that actually impact the people of Florida every day.
In signing the bill into law, DeSantis stated “In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida.” There is a certain irony in signing a bill designed to indoctrinate students with a false and limited history, but I digress. Oh, and Florida just disallowed the introduction of an advanced placement (or AP) high school class that focuses on African-American history because, well, woke.
And so, Governor Polis, I’m betting there are lots and lots of great teachers in Florida who are pretty fed up with being told what sanitized version of history they are allowed to teach, while also walking that thin line to make sure they don’t say anything positive about gay folks, because Florida’s “don’t say gay” law is already in effect.
I’d imagine quite of few of those teachers might well be happy to relocate to Colorado, where actually being aware of the full range of American history is not only OK to teach but is encouraged. That might take a bit of the edge off the teacher crisis. Now, we may have to invest in some warm winter coats for some of the new hires, but that’s a small price to pay to put our children’s education first and foremost.
Same thing, Governor, when it comes to nurses and other medical professionals. This very same bombastic dogmatist, Ron DeSantis, is now pushing for a truly far-right favorite talking point: COVID protections. DeSantis is fully aware that over 1.1 million Americans have died of COVID, and that roughly 50,000 Americans are still catching the virus every week. And DeSantis knows, because he is not a stupid person, that masks and other precautions were vitally important in battling the virus both before and after a vaccine was developed.
So, what is DeSantis proposing for Florida? A robust new public health program to carefully track and treat new cases? No. A massive public outreach to encourage everyone who can get vaccinated to get the darn shots? No.
Not even close…
DeSantis, in a remarkable impression of a pandemic denier, is now pushing for a permanent ban on COVID mandates in Florida. He is asking his state’s lawmakers to make permanent existing penalties for companies that want to require employees to get vaccinated, as well as masks and other public health steps that, well, save lives. DeSantis is clearly jumping into full conspirator mode, as he attempts to re-write history about what actually happened, especially in Florida. He even wants to have doctors lose their licenses to practice if they take a position that differs from the ”medical consensus,” which, of course, DeSantis and his ilk will determine. Free speech, anyone?
So, Governor Polis, here is a second gold mine of great people who might want to come to Colorado: doctors, medical professionals and especially nurses. We can offer these great folks the chance to actually practice medicine without a governor chiming in with partisan nonsense. We need these folks, especially nurses, and I bet we’d only have to toss in a few more warm coats and they’d be heading here in droves.
So, Governor Polis, that’s my idea. Let’s go after the oppressed, the disenfranchised and the exhausted medical and teaching professionals in Florida. They can’t actually do their jobs in Florida, so let’s bring them here where they can spread their wings and actually practice their vital professions unfettered by far-right conspiracy nonsense.
What do you think?
Sincerely,
Lt. Col Hal Bidlack, Ph.D.
USAF — Retired, and Woke
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.