Record inflation is crushing American consumers, and cutting tariffs could help. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 8.3% national inflation rate as of May, the highest we’ve seen in decades. Aluminum is particularly emblematic of our national inflationary woes. The rising price of this crucial mineral fundamental to important sectors has caused a ripple effect across our economy. Recently, experts have called for eliminating Section 232 aluminum tariffs in order to drive down inflation. Fortunately, Congress is listening, and Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia) are working to pass legislation that would eliminate these harmful levies.
Rising aluminum prices represent the broader inflationary challenges that businesses and consumers face. Prior to the pandemic, aluminum sold for $1,600 per ton and now costs about $3,000 per ton. Important economic sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and construction rely on affordable aluminum. When accounting for its economy-wide impact, aluminum employs hundreds of thousands of workers across the country and pays nearly $50 billion in wages, per research compiled by the Aluminum Association.
Aluminum is just as economically important in Colorado as it is across the United States. Manufacturing is the third-largest state sector by GDP, and the industry uses imported aluminum to produce affordable goods. Aluminum cans are a prominent example of important aluminum products that have grown increasingly expensive. Additionally, high aluminum costs have hurt the construction and agriculture industries. Price spikes have limited our ability to fix roads, build houses and repair our national infrastructure. Meanwhile, farmers struggle to repair or buy aluminum tools or equipment, delaying harvests and threatening their bottom lines. These disruptions increase operating costs for businesses and further raise inflated prices for consumers.
A recent paper from the American Security Project (ASP) has proposed a solution: eliminate Section 232 aluminum tariffs in order to drive down inflation. ASP outlines the importance of an affordable supply of aluminum. Cutting these burdensome taxes would increase the flow of imported aluminum, translating to reduced operating costs for businesses and lower prices for American consumers.
Repealing Section 232 would also advance our national environmental goals by increasing access to low-carbon aluminum forged with hydropower. Low-carbon aluminum is far more sustainable than cheaper, Chinese aluminum that uses coal-burning smelters and produces substantial carbon emissions. Smart climate policy is especially pertinent now, as Colorado has endured wildfires and record-high temperatures. Prioritizing low-carbon aluminum is a win-win, promoting sustainable practices while boosting the economy through cutting onerous levies.
Policymakers in Washington D.C., are trying to turn these suggestions into solutions. Sens. Toomey and Warner have reached across the aisle to repeal Section 232. Their bill, the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act, would rein in tariffs and protect American consumers from harmful levies that drive up inflation and slow economic growth. This legislation promotes our economic and environmental goals, and warrants Colorado U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet’s support. The Toomey-Warner act is a smart move for Colorado.
We need lawmakers to take action in driving down inflation. ASP aptly notes that repealing aluminum tariffs would level the playing field for low- and zero-carbon aluminum, dropping operating costs for American businesses and reducing our reliance on carbon-intensive Chinese metal. Repealing Section 232, as I have argued in the past, is a promising means to achieve our economic and environmental goals. Now Sens. Toomey and Warner have introduced legislation that could make that possibility a reality. Supporting their bill would help Americans build a stronger, greener economy.
Baron Hill is a former Congressman who represented Indiana’s 9th congressional district as a Democrat. He served on the Energy and Commerce Committee and was a member of the Blue Dog Coalition.
