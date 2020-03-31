As spring flowers start to blossom and the birds begin building their nests, people from many traditions are preparing to observe some of their most holy days — Passover, Easter and Ramadan. But the global COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on those observances with communities unable to gather in worship, prayer and sharing of food.
Colorado is now under a stay-at-home order through April 11 at the earliest; it could be extended much longer if the governor deems it necessary to protect the public’s health. Even though we are on the cusp of one of the spiritual seasons for multiple faith traditions, the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado is encouraging everyone in our community be a part of the #HomeTeam and stay home during this time.
Like virtually everyone, we are grieving the loss of normalcy in our lives, too. But even though we are physically distant, it doesn’t mean we have to be disconnected. We are inspired by the many congregations that are building community in new and different ways, like:
- Broadcasting worship services online
- Pre-recording shabbat services
- Conducting Bible-study groups via Zoom
- Live streaming Muslim prayers
- Shifting the traditional Sikh “langar” meal to in-home delivery service for those in need
If there is a silver lining in the middle of this pandemic, it is that we recognize that we are all in this together. We stand in solidarity with the medical providers, grocery and restaurant workers and others putting their lives on the line for us. We pray for political and policy leaders who are making crucial decisions to keep us safe. And we urge all of our fellow residents to stay home to protect the health of all of us, especially older adults and those with chronic health conditions.
It is my fervent hope that COVID-19 will show us the folly of the bitter and cultural division that has infected our public conversation over time and has allowed many of us to consider our neighbors as “less than,” whether they are homeless, undocumented, unemployed, LGBTQ, medically vulnerable or more. The cure for so much that ails us is recognizing our shared humanity, extending goodwill and treating each other with kindness and understanding.
In this time of physical distancing, know you’re not alone. Pick up the phone and call a family member. Jump on Zoom and hang out with friends. Participate in one of the thousands of online faith activities now available. Donate to a nonprofit or your congregation to help the needy. And embrace the fact that we are truly all in this together.
Rev. Amanda Henderson is the executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado. Its Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and other members promote justice, religious liberty and interfaith understanding through building relationships in order to educate, advocate and catalyze social change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.