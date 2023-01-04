In his column, "Why masking still makes sense," Mr. Bidlack shows he needs to enlighten himself with mainstream COVID-19 facts. That's especially the case given recent revelations via the “Twitter File" dumps and voluminous studies confirming what many distinguished doctors and epidemiologists tried to trumpet in the dark days of 2020 and 2021: masks (cloth and the ubiquitous blue one) don’t work; wholesale vaccination of a population for a respiratory virus is not a solution; natural immunity is as good or better than being vaccinated; the best use of our resources is to help those who are immunocompromised and/or who have co-morbidities; and COVID-19 vaccination does not confer immunity.
Vitamin D deficiency amongst the United States population is at least 50%. Studies have shown Vitamin D deficiency is linked to worse COVID-19 outcomes, including death. Obesity and lack of exercise is directly correlated to worse COVID-19 outcomes, including death. U.S. obesity rates are over 40%, more than double what they are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Has anyone looked at Sub-Saharan Africa’s COVID-19 deaths? There were approximately 71,000 COVID-19 deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa. How could this be? Now that studies aren’t being suppressed, they have shown the anti-viral drug Ivermectin most likely is responsible given it has been safely used BILLIONS of times in Sub-Sahara Africa during the past four decades to control onchocerciasis, or river blindness. Lastly, the dangers of vaccination for those under the age of at least 18 far outweigh any supposed benefits from vaccination.
It’s time to get over neurotic fear of COVID-19 and live with it, as it is here to stay.
Steven Padget
Broomfield
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.