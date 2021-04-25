Coloradans love to drive their SUVs and to have the independence to drive wherever and whenever they want. I get it. It’s the American way. My husband and I alone own four vehicles, to include the 1984 Porsche my husband drove up in for our first date over 32 years ago. Ah, nostalgia.
But as the Front Range grows in population, our roads continue to get more congested with a growing number of vehicles, all wanting their freedom to roam, which frankly isn’t sustainable, especially along our very busy I-25 corridor, where 85% of Colorado’s growth is occurring.
CDOT and local leaders have been long considering how to best move goods and services, tourists, and commuters predictably and safely through the Front Range, knowing I-25 has no room to expand its lanes and that even the most minor of expansions, like our Gap project, is prohibitively expensive.
CDOT and our state elected leaders together understand that passenger rail is a priority to solving our transportation woes along our Front Range. Now is the time to move forward with the planning and funding of this infrastructure project, which is arguably among the highest of priorities for the state of Colorado, as so much of our economy relies on accessible, reliable and safe passage through this corridor.
Whether it’s our five military installations that are sharply focused on resiliency and deployability; tourism, which annually brings over 23 million people to the Pikes Peak region, generating over $100 million in tax revenue for Colorado Springs alone; our growing local economy; or our many daily commuters, who travel I-25 to make ends meet and to improve their lives; we all rely on the increasingly unreliable I-25 as our sole option to get to and from Denver.
The Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission has been taking the necessary steps for the past three years toward implementing a rail line that will finally bring a new transportation mode to the Front Range — a mode that can provide the reliability and safety we desperately need, while also reducing congestion for those who want to continue driving. And the time to move on this plan is now, as Amtrak is very interested in partnering with CDOT to bring this vision to reality, which will reduce the state funding needed and create connections to other Amtrak lines and regional transit services.
Our state legislature understands the transportation concerns along I-25 and is very interested in partnering with Amtrak. They will be voting soon to create a passenger rail district that can tax itself to fund a passenger rail line. This rail district will span the Front Range from north to south, giving voice to all jurisdictions and citizens who will benefit from personal travel and local economic benefits of a new and reliable transportation mode. Citizens working together to implement a rail line in time to prevent unbearable congestion that will immensely harm our economy, tourism, and so many residents who are trying to earn a living. Congestion is already significant, often doubling the time it should take to navigate a trip from Colorado Springs to Denver and more and more often preventing a trip altogether because of a traffic crash or bad weather.
Passenger rail will provide a safe, reliable, comfortable and scalable way to move throughout the fastest growing area of our great state, and the time to move forward this critical transportation project is now, before the congestion and danger on I-25 harms our economy and our quality of life. Please join me in support of SB21-238, and let’s finally get passenger rail along our Front Range.
Jill Gaebler served on the Colorado Springs City Council and is a member of the Front Range Passenger Rail Commission.
