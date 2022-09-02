Debt forgiveness becomes most controversial when it is given to those who need it most. From a young age, students are told the best path — sometimes the only path — to prosperity is a college degree. That sound advice should come with one large caveat, though: first, learn about student loans.
With the hope of a better life through college success, most students leap at any opportunity to attend, including taking out loans to pay for it. They believe future financial success will pay the loan. Unfortunately, it does not always end that way. What is not as obvious is the soaring cost of tuition rates that are outpacing inflation; the fact that some payments after graduation are paying off interest not principal, and the reality that not all individuals who have student loans are successful and financially stable within their career. In fact, a high percentage of those don’t even finish with a degree.
Also read: POINT | Loan ‘forgiveness’ flouts ‘equity’
A recent analysis done by the U.S. Department of Education found that almost a third of borrowers have student loan debt but no college degrees; with about 40% of those having a GPA of 3.0 or higher. But why the reason for such a high dropout rate among seemingly successful students? The same analysis found that 42% dropped out for financial reasons. With current high tuition rates, rises in cost of living, and the challenge of working full time while being a student, this creates an unattainable situation, especially for those with children or those who take on the responsibility of caring for family members.
Further complicating navigation through higher education are the students who were sold a bill of goods. There have been multiple investigations and successful litigation into institutions that substantially misrepresented their job-placement rates, improper incentives paid to college recruiters, and programs that focused on students who might not have been qualified. Instead of having a degree that leads to future prosperity, these students are left with crippling debt.
There is no doubt that higher education contributes to a healthy economy. With an increase in individual capability, creation and innovation, higher education contributes to an increased GDP, which positively impacts all. Education should be a public commodity that is available for everyone, not just those with financial resources.
Though the typical federal forgiveness generally benefits the more well off and wealthy, as a taxpayer, I’m more than happy to help both those who will benefit personally and our future society by providing tuition forgiveness. It is about time motivated, ambitious and hardworking students from all economic walks of life get some breathing room. Next on the agenda, let’s see how we can fix the high cost of tuition.
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.
