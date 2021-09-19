There was a time not too long ago when I would’ve been writing this opinion piece in favor of a heartbeat bill, or six-week abortion ban. As a pastor’s kid who was raised in Evangelical churches, I was all in on “saving babies” and cheered during the 2004 election (my first presidential election to vote in) as states flipped red, because I truly believed that preventing abortions through legislation and the judiciary was a righteous cause.
The first crack in my armored shell of certainty came during a conversation with a close Christian friend of mine who shared that countries that have outlawed abortions don’t actually reduce how many occur. After looking into that assertion and finding it supported by research, I also learned that many people die or are permanently injured because of unsafe procedures. If legal regulation didn’t work and actually caused MORE human pain and suffering, what, then, were moral solutions? And as a person of faith living in the way of Jesus, what would be ways for me to extend compassion and love to people in these situations?
This led me down a long road of research, questioning the legislative and regulatory frameworks supporting the ethical standpoint I previously held, and eventually coming to a very different perspective — though still rooted in my value of human life.
First, that if preventing abortions were the goal of policy makers, then their efforts would be focused on the things that we know actually prevent them: comprehensive sexuality education, easy access to a variety of contraceptive tools, and supportive social programs for families that choose to move forward with an unintended pregnancy.
Second, abortion can be an ethical and moral choice for people with unintended and unviable pregnancies. In some cases, it might be the only ethical choice to make. To force birth and parenthood on a person who is unready for that great responsibility is a moral wrong, potentially leading to childhood trauma, attachment issues, and poor educational and health outcomes for a child — not to mention the emotional distress and bodily danger that an unwanted pregnancy can cause for the pregnant person. Additionally, over half of abortions are requested by people who are already parents. These are parents who know their own limits. Who want to make sure they have enough resources to properly take care of their children. Maybe whose bodies are simply unable to carry another pregnancy to term and attempting to do so would render them unable to care for their families. My faith calls me to lovingly support people as they navigate complex, sometimes painful, circumstances in their pregnancies.
This brings me to my final point. If we believe that abortion is an ethical and moral issue (which I do, as a theologically trained person with a masters in divinity and candidate for ordination in a Christian denomination), those who are fighting for a heartbeat bill are allowing themselves to dictate what’s best for families, claiming the right to make complex moral decisions on behalf of other people and their bodies. These kinds of decisions should be made by pregnant people, along with input from their families, faith traditions, medical providers, and communities.
Valuing human life means valuing the complexity of human experience and the capacity for people to make individual choices that are in line with their lived reality. Valuing human life means protecting choice and providing social supports for a variety of choices. Valuing human life means protecting bodily autonomy. Because of my faith and because I value human life, I would absolutely say no, Colorado should not pass an abortion ban.
Candace Woods is a longtime Colorado Springs resident and community advocate who holds a master's in divinity focused on social justice and ethics.
