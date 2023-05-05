Executive Partner with FaithBridge Vernon Jones Jr. stands with Collinus Newsome, a community activist and little sister of East High School Dean Wayne Mason, as she speaks about her brother who was one of the people shot at East High on March 22, during a Parents-Safety Advocacy Group press conference in front of the Thatcher Memorial Fountain on Monday, May 1, 2023, at City Park in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)