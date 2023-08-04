A vote for a Congressional representative is extraordinarily important and should not be taken lightly. That person will most likely hold that position for several years if not decades and ultimately hold immense sway over the direction of your future. In the past few years, the discussion of Congressional age limits has been brought up and is something we should explore.
I believe it goes without saying the economy of today is extraordinarily different from those of previous generations. We have gone from a time when having a full-time job meant the ability to purchase a home, afford groceries and have access to child care and basic health care. These are things that, today, are out of reach for many. The time of reciting the age-old saying of “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is no longer applicable today because to get your hands on a pair of bootstraps, you’d better have a $50,000 down payment — and that will only be if there is one available. Keep in mind you will be competing with a multitude of others for the same bootstraps.
Congress has met a new milestone in which 25% of its members are over the age of 70 — the highest it has ever been. I believe it is essential to have reflective representation in Congress, but only 17% of Americans are over the age of 65, making Congressional representation of this age group disproportionate. By imposing age limits, we can allow for the inclusion of younger voices and perspectives. This is especially important considering the changing demographics of our society and the unique challenges faced by different generations.
Age limits, coupled with cognitive testing for all members, can also help prevent the potential for members with cognitive impairment and ensure members of Congress are mentally and physically capable of fulfilling their duties. How many of us must undergo physicals and testing to ensure we are able to perform our duties safely and successfully? Surgeons, first responders and other perilous positions submit to physical and cognitive checks regularly to ensure they can do their work safely.
Lastly, age limits can help address the issue of generational inequality. Limiting the tenure of older individuals in Congress can create opportunities for younger individuals to gain experience and contribute to the legislative process. This can help bridge the gap between different generations and ensure a more balanced representation of interests and priorities.
Our very own Colorado Constitution has an age limit of 72 for our Supreme Court justices. This being implemented has opened the door to new ideas and adaptability to the changing landscapes. If it’s worked in Colorado for decades, shouldn’t we consider its possibilities congressionally?
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.
