If you train to run a mile you are required to complete in seven minutes, and it takes 7 minutes and 2 seconds to finish, would it be accurate to say you are unable to run? What if you test with 20% of your training regiment left to complete? Or have hurdles to clear along the track others don't? It would be absurd to report a final determination of a person’s ability toward a measured goal without sufficiently recognizing and factoring in these challenges, yet this is how our current K-12 accreditation system misrepresents our students’ and schools’ performance.
When the latest round of state testing scores was released in August, the Colorado Department of Education reported 40.7% of third-grade students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in language arts, with the media and others widely reporting and interpreting this to mean approximately 60% of Colorado’s third-grade students cannot read at grade level. However, what these reports fail to communicate clearly is Colorado’s standardized tests are administered in early April, almost two months prior to the end of the school year, with the results reported as if they are representative of a full year of instruction. Further, the process does not sufficiently account for students with disabilities or those who take the arbitrarily time-constrained standardized test in a language other than their primary language. Does this reflect an accurate, comprehensive assessment of student potential and the quality of instruction? Obviously not, however, some in state leadership positions would have you believe it does.
Earlier this month, the Legislative Audit Committee released the results of an evaluation of Colorado’s K-12 education accountability system required by a 2021 education bill I and others supported. I believe the auditors’ description of the state’s current accountability system as “reasonable” and “working as designed” is subjective, strategically vague, non-committal, in conflict with the report’s statistically significant data and somewhat apologetic.
The audit results state unequivocally schools and districts with high levels of poverty report statistically significant lower test scores overall and among student subgroups, including students living in poverty and students who have a disability. Noteworthy, the audit reports this finding in schools and districts with the highest accreditation ratings as well. What’s potentially misleading is in school communities serving small numbers of underrepresented student subgroups, the overall test scores of the larger non-impacted student population consistently mask the impacts of poverty on the total accreditation rating. Accordingly, schools and districts with concentrated poverty are severely disadvantaged in Colorado’s current accreditation model.
Further, data from the audit reveals schools with a higher number of Advanced Placement (AP) courses and Career and Technical Education pathways demonstrated higher test scores, while acknowledging schools that primarily serve higher proportions of students in poverty had fewer AP and other rigorous coursework opportunities due to having fewer resources available. Obviously, it requires significant additional funding to offer these critical instructional programs. This is inequitable, as many schools and districts with significant levels of poverty do not have the same financial capacity as schools and districts in communities with larger tax bases and overall wealth. Therefore, the test scores are not an accurate reflection of the potential of the students in these schools or the quality of their teachers, but rather a demonstration of the cycle of inequity that persists when our measures of quality are centered primarily around a single, flawed standardized testing system.
The audit report also states testing data is often inaccurate in approximately 85% of Colorado’s 178 school districts because they are too small to yield reliable results. Further, and very troubling, the audit did not address the underlying structures of the accreditation system, such as the timing of when tests are administered. Again, as these tests are administered in April, two months prior to the end of the school year, I believe it is disingenuous to report the results to the public as if they are representative of an entire year of instruction.
I believe these represent examples of institutional bias that harms our students, schools and communities, and systematically misinforms families and the general public who rely on accurate, transparent and detailed information to draw accurate conclusions and make informed education decisions. This demonstrates the fundamental design of our current accountability system is flawed, misleading and doesn’t accurately measure the performance of a school, the ability of our students or the overall quality of education that students are receiving. That's because it ignores the significant influence of poverty on a single test score. When lobbying for a comprehensive evaluation of the state’s K-12 accountability system, district leaders, educators and community leaders were not questioning if the measures in place were “working as designed” — in fact, we believe part of the issue with our current system is it's “working as designed.”
I believe our students, families, educators and taxpayers deserve better. The results of this audit are cause for great concern. If the current system is considered “reasonable,” as stated in the audit report, a question must be asked: “reasonable for whom?” Because, clearly, it is not reasonable or accurate in its representation of a large number of students, schools and districts.
It is time to clearly define our state’s vision for public education, and only then can we design a school accountability system that maintains high expectations while advancing student outcomes in our globalized and technology-driven economy. We know what gets measured is what gets done. Click here to read more about my perspective on what we need to prioritize in our accreditation system to ensure high levels of accountability, while also prioritizing all students have access to the opportunities that will give them a strong competitive advantage for future success.
Don Haddad, Ed.D, has been superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools for the past 14 years and is currently one of the longest-serving superintendents of the large school districts in Colorado. Alongside his nearly 40 years of work in education, he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Business Roundtable, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership and Longmont United Hospital.
