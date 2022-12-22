It is almost Christmas but feels like Thanksgiving. Colorado and Colorado Springs should give thanks for two announcements in the last week that signal jobs, economic growth and improved national security.
Last August, a Gazette editorial lamented our technological dependence upon Taiwan — a critical ally that produces 90% of semiconductors essential to phones, cars, trucks, tractors, the electrical grid, most of our military’s physical assets and more.
We must cherish our friendship with Taiwan, but that won’t stop the ever-looming threat the Chinese communist government poses to the small island. China’s leadership sees Taiwan the way Russian President Vladimir Putin views Ukraine. Like hangry predators, they believe Taiwan is rightly theirs and can hardly wait to consume it.
If the Chinese carry out their threats, we will depend on a hostile slave nation for most of our technology needs. They could use the United States like a marionette.
“The global economy cannot function without chips that are made in either Taiwan or China,” wrote economist Carl Weinberg in a report by High-Frequency Economics.
Change has begun, right here in high-tech, military friendly Colorado Springs. Five days before Christmas, the Massachusetts-based high-tech manufacturing firm Entegris announced plans for a $600 million “manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs.”
It might add up to 600 high-wage jobs within a few years. The company could add $2.5 billion to the Springs metro area’s economy over five years.
Better yet, the company will help reduce our national dependence on foreign-made semiconductors. A Gazette news article explains the company’s new center of excellence will produce “critical products used to manufacture semiconductors.”
That might explain the champagne celebration after the company’s announcement, featuring Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Sen. John Hickenlooper and other Colorado leaders.
The Entegris announcement came just four days after Denver-based technology company Zivaro announced plans for a major expansion of its Colorado Springs operations. The company plans to add about 300 jobs paying an average wage of $165,076.
In too many ways, these are difficult times for the United States and the rest of the world. By comparison, they are great times for southern Colorado, where Colorado Springs, Pueblo and dozens of towns see improving cultural amenities and growing economies.
Let’s welcome Entegris and Zivaro to the Pikes Peak region and invite others to follow their lead. Olympic City USA — it is the place to act locally to better our world.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
