The Gazette’s editorial board regularly criticizes Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. We also give him credit when it is due. A few examples of the latter:
Achieving full-day kindergarten and preschool for all families who want it
Advocating no state income tax and supporting a successful ballot measure to cut taxes.
Telling the federal EPA to back off a special high-price gasoline for Colorado
Launching, personally funding and defending charter schools
Supporting vaping taxes
Working with Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to achieve transparency for medical pricing
Importing low-priced pharmaceuticals from Canada
Polis takes calls from The Gazette’s editorial board and often initiates meetings with us. He believes in himself and working together. Given the radical-left transition of the Democratic Party, we could do worse.
Despite the governor’s achievements, we are not better off than when Polis took office. Colorado needs change, and Heidi Ganahl is the exact person at the right time to make us the best state in which to live.
That state of our state is less than great under the leadership of Polis:
Crime has surged. Colorado leads the country in car thefts and bank robberies. Denver has the second-highest rate of rapes among all major cities.
Fentanyl deaths have soared.
Drug-related traffic fatalities continue to rise.
The housing shortage and homeless problem continue getting worse.
The labor shortage persists, contributing to Colorado leading the country in inflation.
Transportation infrastructure remains substandard and dangerous.
Rural Colorado struggles economically and culturally from progressive energy policies.
Public school proficiency scores have declined, mostly among minorities. In Denver Public Schools, 95% of nonwhite students cannot read at grade level.
Polis has supported and signed into law every soft-on-crime bill to cross his desk, including one that softened fentanyl penalties. He created a hostile regulatory environment for oil and gas. He has not reduced homelessness or obstructions to affordable housing.
The editorial board spent significant time with Polis and Republican gubernatorial nominee Ganahl for this endorsement. Board members have known each as friends for years. Ganahl, an at-large University of Colorado regent and the only Republican statewide office holder, spent several years as a contributing columnist for our company. Each candidate has children and a successful private-sector executive background.
Ganahl will restore Colorado as a family friendly, safe, affordable, low-crime environment known for quality of life not quantity of vice.
Polis promised to tackle the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, and public safety if given another term. He vows to make Colorado among the 10 lowest-crime states, moving us up from 27th. He wants tougher penalties for fentanyl.
Those are laudable goals, but the governor has had four years. All states went through COVID, yet not all have the severity of our problems.
Though Polis talks about zeroing the income tax with a carbon-tax offset, Ganahl offers a better plan. She wants “fees” moved to the general fund and reclassified as taxes. She will ask voters for a permanent tax cut instead of occasional TABOR refunds. A commission would identify fraud and waste. She anticipates $2-$3 billion in new revenue from employers drawn here by zero income tax.
“Five of the eight zero-income tax states are among the top economies in the country,” Ganahl said.
Ganahl pledges to reduce the state bureaucracy by 10%. Polis added 4,000 full-time employees and contributed to a doubling of our budget over 10 years.
Ganahl would demand the federal government stop fentanyl at the border, though she’s far from an anti-immigrant zealot.
“A lot came here illegally who want to work and help with our labor shortage, but they can’t get through the red tape,” Ganahl said. “We need workers, badly. We’ve got to get these folks work visas.”
She advocates “care courts” and zero tolerance for fentanyl. Those convicted on hard-drug charges would have two choices: rehab or jail.
Ganahl advocates better orchestration of homeless charities to enhance progress and avoid overlap. She laments that Denver spends $100,000 annually for each homeless person, to little avail, but $19,000 for each K-12 child.
“With 95% of our African American and Hispanic children unable to read, why aren’t we spending that on tutors?” she asks. Good question. Illiteracy leads to homelessness.
As part of her pledge to fight crime, Ganahl would appoint state parole board members concerned more about victims than offenders. That’s a good idea, given Colorado’s fourth-highest recidivism rate in the country.
To improve transportation, Ganahl would ask voters to approve a slate of detailed projects. Her plan would spend $10 billion over 10 years before sunsetting. It would combine general funds with private investment and tax revenues. It would prioritize roads over pricey green energy schemes.
“We can’t expect a single mother working two or three jobs to buy an electric car,” she said.
Ganahl wants less administrative bloat in K-12 and higher education. She said the University of Colorado employs 62 diversity and equity administrators, and “we haven’t moved the needle on diversity and equity.”
Though Ganahl can’t outspend Polis, she plans to contribute $2 million in personal funds to her campaign.
Polis has a promising future, but we need better results for the next four years. Elect Ganahl, a strong woman who will better protect children and families, cut taxes, attack the fentanyl crisis, improve our roads and get students learning to read again. Thank Polis for his service and elect Ganahl.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
