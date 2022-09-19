In woke culture, good is bad and bad is good. Before we get to junk food, consider a few other examples in the news:
• Society increasingly legalizes illicit drugs and promotes them as treatments for pain, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
• We defund and reform law enforcement, while car thieves get more understanding and less time — if any — behind bars.
• Pedophiles, long considered evil, are “minor-attracted persons” who need rebranding.
“The term pedophile... is a judgmental, hurtful insult that we hurl at people in order to harm them or slander them,” explains Miranda Galbreath, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections sex therapist and counselor, in a video gone viral.
• The Sierra Club wants to outlaw appliances powered by natural gas — an abundant, clean, affordable fuel that reduces poverty.
• We need more gun control for the masses, but car thieves and drug dealers deserve to keep their guns.
“Convicted drug dealers and aggravated motor-vehicle thieves can possess guns under Colorado law,” wrote George Brauchler, former district attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, in a Colorado Politics article critical of criminal justice reform.
• Children, traditionally told to accept the way they were created, have the option of pre-pubescent sex-change procedures promoted by major hospitals.
• Colorado drug dealers face no felony charges if they cause overdose deaths but call authorities and cooperate.
• A Colorado politician questioning election results and warning of Christ’s return — a 2,000-year-old Christian belief — threatens the fabric democracy.
“Those ideals threaten the rights of non-Christian — and typically non-white — Americans but also endanger the foundation of the country’s democratic process,” proclaims a “news” article.
• Math is no longer an objective scientific measure of quality, structure, space and change. It is racist.
“Math has been and continues to be used to oppress and marginalize people and communities of color,” explains an ethnic studies guideline paper issued by Seattle Public Schools.
If the latest transposition of values catches on, we will see more donuts and Twinkies and less Michelle Obama food in school cafeterias.
A recent video published by the trend-setting Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest school district in the United States — tells us junk food is good. To suggest otherwise amounts to body shaming.
Published on an official school district Instagram site, the video features nutritionist Kera Nyemb-Diop and video producer Blair Iman telling children to eat anything they want “without guilt.”
“Instead of focusing on 'good' and 'bad' choices, try to approach food with neutrality in mind,” the video implores.
It opens with a woman carrying a plate of donuts. A friend balks, saying the donuts could be “bad” for one’s health.
“You're judging my food choices based on a false standard of health, again. Aren't you?” asks the nutritionist. “Diet culture, fatphobia, and systems of oppression have created false hierarchies of food and it shows up everywhere."
Feminist Maya Finoh chimes in to assure young viewers that junk food is good.
'We are all incorrectly taught from a young age that our size, and therefore the food we eat, are markers of our self-worth,” Finoh says. “The only foods that are bad for you are foods that contain allergens, poisons, and contaminants, or foods that are spoiled or otherwise inedible.”
The Centers for Disease Control reports type 2 diabetes rose by 95% among children since 2001. But that’s OK. We legalize drugs amid an overdose crisis. We demonize faith during an epidemic of mental health problems. We demoralize law enforcement during a record-breaking crime surge. We call math racist — just as proficiency in reading, writing and arithmetic declines among black and brown children.
As the woke revolution turns values upside-down — as it lowers our standards and imposes idiocracy — of course it will advocate eating to die.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
