The Rocky Mountain Vibes say “we value all our sponsors and ticket holders,” in a statement by management.
They value “all” of us. This is hard to believe, given the organization’s decision to cancel this year’s family night for political reasons the team won’t fully explain.
Most of the 3,000 ticket holders planning to attend family night last Friday should not feel valued by the Vibes. They bought tickets from Save the Storks and Pikes Peak Citizens for Life to show support and to enjoy a celebration of family with two Nashville performers.
After working with the Vibes for six months to plan Family Night, the team told both organizations the day of the game their booths and singing guests were canceled. Thanks for selling 3,000 tickets — which we can’t do — now take a hike. It doesn’t get less professional than that.
It is a safe bet Nashville music star Matt Hammitt, a multi-Grammy nominee, doesn’t feel valued by the Vibes. The team doesn’t appear to value Hammitt’s disabled 12-year-old son, Bowen. The Hammitts learned on the day of their special performance the Vibes had canceled them along with the two pro-family groups.
Bowen was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and endured his first open-heart surgery five days after birth. Through a life of surgeries and leading-edge procedures, Bowen has defied all odds. Most children with his condition live about five years. Bowen looked forward to singing with his dad before an audience of thousands Friday. The Vibes dashed his dream.
Bowen is an inspiration and a testament to the blessing of advanced medicine and the power of the will to live. Maybe he gives the Vibes a bad vibe.
Save the Storks helps women enduring crisis pregnancies with food, shelter, clothing, money, housing, diapers, formula, counseling, education and more. The Vibes have an odd way of valuing this sponsor and the people who bought tickets to support the cause.
It is hard to believe the Vibes value Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, a nondenominational charity stressing the “value of every human life, regardless of age or condition of dependency” — people such as Bowen, who constantly fight for another day to live.
The Vibes take lone responsibility for the decision, explaining in a statement: “The Vibes made this decision after seeing the proposed assets from the partner in question because they felt that the partner would hinder the team’s mission in providing fun and affordable family entertainment.”
They speak of “the partner (singular),” when their actions harmed two sponsors and two performers — all responsible for selling tickets to people expecting fun and affordable family entertainment. As for “assets,” we know only of brochures offering services and T-shirts that say “Empowered Women Empower Women” “Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” and paddle fans that said “Fan of Family Life.” The event, as planned, would also feature an ultrasound unit in a Stork bus.
“It is very unfortunate they would shut out an organization like Save the Storks that does such good work, honestly, in love,” said County Commissioner Carrie Geitner.
“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a lot of us are concerned there are not enough resources for mothers with unplanned pregnancies. For women struggling with the abortion decision, the Storks offer all kinds of free support. It is hard to think anyone would not appreciate what they do. The Vibes owe our community an apology.”
Geitner might introduce a resolution or proclamation condemning the Vibes for canceling individuals and organizations without an adequate explanation. County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez would likely support it.
“I’m very disappointed in The Vibes,” Gonzalez said. “The organizations they canceled are not extreme or controversial in any way. I have worked with them and contributed to them, and they are valued by our community.”
Like Geitner, City Councilman and former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams wants a public apology.
“Family fun night at the ballpark should have been an opportunity for the community to come together,” Williams said.
“Instead, the management of the Rocky Mountain Vibes pulled the rug from underneath two organizations that worked hard to drive ticket sales and make the event a success. The Vibes need to apologize and make it right.”
Former Colorado House Majority Leader Amy Stephens concurs. She hopes people stop supporting the Vibes unless and until the team apologizes.
Mayor John Suthers said he would like a more thorough explanation from the Vibes and some assurance the team takes no position on abortion rights.
“I hope they’re not choosing sides in a definitive issue of our time,” Suthers said. “If they’re trying to avoid controversy, they’d better be willing to do the same thing with Planned Parenthood.”
Our proudly pro-family community has done somersaults supporting the Vibes. Professional sports could not survive at any level without families and organizations that support women. We concur with several of our local public officials. The Vibes should apologize.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
