Traditional public schools suffer declining enrollments in Colorado and across the country. If it continues, the trend could revolutionize K-12 education. Let’s ensure it improves the lives and futures of teachers — substantially underpaid and underappreciated by the union-led one-size-fits-all system — and their students.
Research by the American Enterprise Institute finds more than 1.2 million students have left the public school system since 2020. The74, an education nonprofit, finds up to 1.5 million students have fled public schools since 2020.
Denver Public Schools show an enrollment drop of 3% from 2019 to 2021. A district report predicts the trajectory will steepen and continue.
In Colorado Springs, the city’s central School District 11 suffered a staggering decrease of 4,100 students in the past four years — a decline that began on the heels of a massive voter-approved tax increase to give the district about $40 million a year in additional revenue.
For students in traditional public schools, it means fewer resources. In Colorado, education money attaches to each child so declining enrollments cause falling revenues.
For teachers, it means layoffs and wages ridiculously low for college-educated professionals entrusted with our children and therefore the future of society. As explained in a Gazette news story today, Colorado teachers earn almost 36% less than other workers with college degrees.
Experts told The Washington Examiner, The Gazette’s sister publication, that declining fertility and birth rates partially account for enrollment declines.
By contrast, the transition of students from traditional schools has all the traits of a free-market phenomenon. Parents move children into public charter and private schools, or instruct them at home, for multiple reasons that comprise a perfect storm.
The exodus began years before the pandemic, with nationwide enrollment peaking in 2014.
The pandemic intensified the shift. Schools that closed for lengthy periods, which are hardest hit by the voluntary exodus, forced parents to assess options outside the traditional model.
At-home virtual schooling during the pandemic alerted parents to classroom instruction that tells children to judge each other on a basis of race and sexual orientation, which a large portion of parents reject. Additionally, declining test scores throughout the country have parents questioning whether traditional public schools will prepare their children to succeed.
Parents and their children are consumers of education. Given options, consumers won’t stand for dysfunction. If most students in a school cannot read and write at grade level, expect parents to opt them into schools with better results.
School choice began with the Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. The court said school districts could no longer force segregation of black and white students.
Since that ruling, legislatures in Colorado, Florida and multiple other states have paved the way for parents to establish charter schools — each crafted to serve the special needs and interests of children. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled three times in four years in favor of allowing taxpayer money to follow children into sectarian private schools.
Wealthy kids have always had school choice. Modern policies extend that liberty to children in less fortunate economic conditions.
A perfect world would offer a perfect school for every child. We would have schools for artistic children, autistic children, those gifted in math, science, writing, music and other disciplines. All children would have equal access to unlimited choice.
A perfect world of competition would offer good teachers wages more on par with their professional peers in law, finance and business administration.
We will never have a perfect world. Yet, market disruption and competition improve cars, homes, energy products, phones, computers, televisions, restaurants, universities and varieties of services. Unleashed from regulatory obstruction, these market factors do the same with K-12 schools.
Parents devoted to their children comprise the most powerful demographic in the country. If they want alternative schools, nothing will stop them from getting their way.
Instead of fighting this trend, school boards, legislatures, unions and bipartisan leadership at all levels should allow it to improve the lives of teachers and students. As seen throughout history, competitive innovation gives us progress.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
