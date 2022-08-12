Intimidation, harassment and weaponization of law enforcement. These thuggish tactics of corrupt unions and organized crime have no place in K-12 education. That’s why anyone planning to vote in the Woodland Park School Board recall should consider the felony charges against recall co-sponsor Samantha Kruper Peck.
If charges are true, Peck is desperate to keep children in their place — unable to escape the low-performance schools.
Woodland Park police say dispatch received a call from Peck, 40, on July 24. Based on the police report, Peck claimed a woman was about to drive from a Safeway parking lot drunk with a child in the car.
A Police Department release says Peck “relayed that she was concerned because the suspected drunk driver/victim, personally known to her as the wife of the Vice President of the Woodland Park RE-2 School District, was attempting to drive away with a young child in her vehicle.”
Police arrived within 6 minutes and found the subject of Peck’s complaint — an attorney for the Air Force — had consumed no alcohol and had no child in the car. Turns out, she doesn’t drink.
If the police report and charges are accurate, it appears Peck attempted to manufacture criminal trouble for the wife of David “DJ” Illingworth II — a prosecuting attorney. He’s the vice president of the local school board and one of three targets of Peck’s recall. Peck was gathering recall signatures when she made the report.
Cops later interviewed Peck extensively and charged her with a felony count of falsely reporting an emergency and a misdemeanor charge of trying to influence a public official.
The recall, like others planned or active throughout Colorado, is a typical reaction to parents electing board majorities that promise to restore reading, writing, arithmetic and other fundamental disciplines as the central focus of schools.
They oppose the trend of schools prioritizing critical race theory, diversity, equity and inclusion, elements of the deceptive “1619 Project” and other politically charged and doctrinaire subjects at the expense of basic education.
We have no opinion regarding Peck’s innocence or guilt. We only know Peck has delusions of grandeur about her recall drive and legal predicament.
After her arrest, Peck posted her booking mug shot to Facebook in a montage with photos of Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Rosa Parks.
“I stand on the shoulders of giants. I will share my photo, because these things happen to many people courageous enough to stand up against oppression. I am not alone,” Peck wrote.
To quote social justice warrior Greta Thunberg, “how dare you” Ms. Peck?
King, Gandhi, Mandela and Parks fought to free individuals from oppressive, corrupt, one-size-fits-all institutions. King wanted black and white children holding hands in friendship — not labeling each other oppressor and oppressed, as taught by the critical race indoctrination the National Education Association promotes.
Parks wanted black people to choose their seats on the bus, not follow orders to sit in the back.
Recent school board recalls target those who advocate for school choice, in the form of public-school charters and programs to help children attend private schools. The subjects of recalls want taxpayer money to follow students into the schools their parents or guardians choose. They want equitable choice for all — the agenda of Parks and true civil rights leaders.
History will likely show school choice as the most important civil rights movement of the early 21st century.
Rich children have always had school choice, but these anti-choice recall activists want poor children — disproportionately nonwhite minorities — to have no options. They would allow no escape from schools that divide children by race and leave them unable to read, write, add and subtract.
If the police are correct, Peck seems desperate to keep low-income and average-means children right where they are. Rosa Parks would not approve.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
