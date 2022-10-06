We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
None of these major concerns should be Republican vs. Democrat, right vs. left concerns. These are issues harming all Americans without prejudice and ignored or exacerbated by politicians in both parties.
It’s not always Denver and Boulder to blame. Two Colorado Springs politicians — Republican State Rep. Shane Sandridge and Democratic State Sen. Pete Lee — had the bright idea to reduce penalties for fentanyl just as China and Mexico flooded our border with drugs. Stupid policies kill children.
Lamborn almost always gets it right. He represents the Fifth Congressional District, which contains all of Colorado Springs and much of the surrounding metro area. A Republican seeking his ninth term in November, Lamborn unceasingly works against drugs, inflation, crime, ignorant border policies, and woke educational practices that dumb down our youths and turn them against their country.
Lamborn always puts America first. He champions domestic oil, gas, all-the-above energy policies and anything else that liberates us from unseemly and dangerous foreign energy alliances.
Seeking only results, Lamborn works with Democrats and Republicans to improve our lives. Late last month he teamed up with Boulder Democrat Joe Neguse to fight the fentanyl epidemic. Despite a litany of policy disagreements, each man wants to save lives and each has a knack for accomplishing goals.
We suspect Lamborn teamed with Neguse because he wanted to get something done, as opposed to make a statement. Among Colorado’s six Congressional Democrats (Republicans have three) Neguse is by far the most effective at turning ideas into laws. After serving only one full term in Congress, Neguse has 18 bills signed into law. No other Colorado House Democrat has achieved more than seven, including a Denver Democrat who has served in Congress for 25 years.
With Colorado’s two most productive House members taking on fentanyl, we have a good chance of seeing a new law – given the likelihood both win re-election. The bill would ensure that every school in the country has an adequate supply of Naloxone, a drug proven to reverse opioid overdoses, and the resources necessary to educate children about this deadly attack on them. Others should join these two congressional heavyweights in immediately passing this bill that will save children’s lives.
Lamborn has crusaded without hesitation against a newly disguised racism and gender inequality at the United States Air Force Academy, in which cadets are instructed to share personal, confidential details about themselves, their preferred pronouns, and other information that highlights differences and grievances.
“It will cause some to question whether they even want to enter into a military that puts wokeism on par with traditional military training,” Lamborn said in a statement. “For 75 years, USAFA has successfully produced Airmen and Guardians that comprise the highest caliber of military officers… cadets can aspire to ‘fly, fight and win’ and remain ‘always above.’ ”
Lamborn understands the far left’s dangerous agenda. Under President Joe Biden's Pentagon leadership, “fly, fight and win” are second to immutable sexual, racial and ethnic traits that have no bearing on any individual’s ability to succeed at defending our country. We are all of equal value but woke revolutionaries don’t like that concept.
“Subjecting our brave men and women in uniform to these false narratives will lead to division and undermine morale,” Lamborn said.
The congressman has spoken out against cancelling student loan debt, which will stifle military recruitment efforts already undermined by racist and sexist identity politics. He’s right. Fewer will join the military if they can borrow money for college and expect to never repay it.
In another effort to save our young people from fentanyl – the largest killer of those ages 18-45 — Lamborn wants money budgeted for 85,000 new IRS agents redirected to border patrol.
Colorado and the Fifth Congressional District are fortunate to have a congressional representative with all the right priorities and the seniority to successfully pursue them. Re-elect Doug Lamborn.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.