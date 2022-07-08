It’s official — again — for at least the third time. The US Supreme Court has negated Colorado’s racist Blaine Amendment, and others like it in 36 states, with its ruling last month in Carson v. Makin.
The ruling allows local or state funds in all states to help pay tuition for children attending religious schools. It brings us in line with other developed countries, such as France, Germany, the Netherlands and more.
No longer, under any circumstance imaginable, may the Colorado Supreme Court or any other court prevent state or local public funds from helping children attend private schools — even if they are directly owned and operated by religious institutions.
Think back to other Colorado constitutional laws the US Supreme Court has negated to end discrimination. In its 1996 ruling in Romer v. Evans, the court struck down Colorado’s anti-LGBTQ amendment that barred government efforts to protect homosexuals from discrimination. In 2015, the court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges made obsolete an amendment Coloradans voted for in 2006 that defined marriage as an institution between one man and one woman.
Last month, the court ruled for the third time against Blaine Amendments with its ruling in Carson v. Makin. The court ruled Maine could no longer discriminate against sectarian schools with a program that funds non-religious private schools.
In writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the ruling is broad. As explained by the Supreme Court’s blog, the ruling makes clear once and for all “that when state and local governments choose to subsidize private schools, they must allow families to use taxpayer funds to pay for religious schools.”
The blog explains that “Roberts suggested that the court’s decision was an ‘unremarkable’ application of prior decisions in two other recent cases (both of which Roberts wrote): Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer, in which the justices ruled that Missouri could not exclude a church from a program to provide grants to non-profits to install playgrounds made from recycled tires, and Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, holding that if states opt to subsidize private education, they cannot exclude private schools from receiving those funds simply because they are religious.”
It's safe to say this conflict is settled.
It should never have taken three Supreme Court rulings to stop overt discrimination against religion, as forbidden by the First Amendment. Blaine Amendments, supported by today's teachers' unions, were encouraged in the 19th and 20th centuries by the Ku Klux Klan mostly to prevent Catholic efforts to educate immigrants. To this day these laws take a toll on low-income and minority children who could otherwise benefit from private education.
At the insistence of the Colorado Education Association under the see-through veil of a grassroots parents group, the Colorado Supreme Court enforced the state’s Blaine Amendment — Section 7 — to eviscerate the Douglas County School District’s voucher program in 2018. Section 7, now obsolete, forbids any government or “public corporation” from funding any educational institution “controlled by any church or sectarian society.”
“It’s safe to say that Blaine is out,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers — Colorado’s former attorney general and a former US attorney. “Blaine was an anti-Catholic thing, and you can no longer rely on Blaine as a means of discriminating against religious schools.”
Colorado State Sen. Paul Lundeen, a former member of the Colorado House Judiciary Committee, agrees with Suthers that the old law designed to discriminate against Catholics and immigrants is 100% dead.
“We have an education system that has failed and is failing more than 50% of Colorado's children, and the number gets worse for low-income children and children of color,” Lundeen said. “So, it’s time we give power to students and families by offering a path that fits their unique needs. This decision opens doors that weren’t previously open.”
Any of Colorado’s 178 school districts are free — beyond question — to initiate voucher and scholarship programs that allow state money to follow children into Jewish Day schools, Catholic K-12 schools and colleges, Islamic Madrasas, Boulder’s Buddhist Naropa University, or any other accredited educational institutions founded, funded and run by religious institutions.
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis famously favors school choice. Given a supportive legislature, the Maine ruling opens the way for a state voucher program to add sectarian schools to the market of educational freedom.
All remaining legal ambiguities regarding public funding of sectarian schools are gone. It is past time to help Colorado’s least privileged children benefit from educations previously available only to families of high financial means.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
