It has become too easy in the cultural climate to overlook fundamental rights of fellow Americans we disagree with. We must never do that, especially when it comes to matters of faith and conscience centered on the First Amendment right to worship.
That’s why supporters of free speech and religious liberty should be encouraged by a federal court order issued Monday in Texas. In a victory for the core mechanisms of our constitutional republic, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth ordered two pretty powerful entities — the Navy and Defense Department — to halt disciplinary procedures against 35 service members, including 26 Navy SEALs, who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The judge ruled the Defense Department violated the sailors’ constitutional right to refuse the vaccine based on religious beliefs.
The service members’ primary reason for not taking the jab is their objection to any vaccines that were developed from aborted fetal cell lines — though there also were other reasons specified in their suit.
Among them was the plaintiffs’ belief that they shouldn’t be forced to take vaccines that “modify” or “defile” their bodies. They also cited a rare side effect of the COVID mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation known as myocarditis and pericarditis — complications that also can occur from COVID infection.
Some might shake their heads at these service members’ belief that the vaccines are “an affront to the Creator,” a claim in their November suit. Some might scoff when they read that the plaintiffs believe they’ve received “direct, divine instruction not to receive the vaccine.” But, in a society with religious freedom, those skeptics must also accept that there are other Americans who believe and support these service members — religiously and/or constitutionally.
O’Connor keenly ruled in his order “there is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued, “provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment.”
Meanwhile, a group of students at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, including much of the school’s crown-jewel men’s hockey team, is pushing back at the school’s booster-shot mandate. They cite the rare heart inflammation side effect that is, statistically, a more acute concern to young people — namely young men. Though the elite, private college might indeed want to reconsider its one-size-fits-all approach to COVID-19, Colorado College is nevertheless a private institution entitled to set its standards on such matters. Its administration gets to call the, er, shots in maintaining a safe campus.
The Navy, by contrast, is a public institution that speaks for the U.S. government and must act accordingly.
Granted, O’Connor’s ruling goes against the military’s approach on COVID and other vaccines.
In the past seven years the Navy hasn’t granted a single religious exemption for any vaccine. Perhaps it should have. As the sailors’ attorney, Michael Berry, put it, “forcing a service member to choose between their faith and serving their country is abhorrent to the Constitution and America’s values.”
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
