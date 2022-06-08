Actors have made good leaders, and the list is long. A small sampling:
• The brave and formidable Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky, a former comedian and actor
• Former Tennessee senator and presidential candidate Fred Thompson
• Former lawmaker Sony Bono
• Former Mayor Clint Eastwood
• Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger
• Former governor and President Ronald Reagan
Then there’s Matthew McConaughey, who Tuesday gave the best speech delivered from the White House in decades. His political aspirations, most notably his contemplation of a run for Texas governor, are no secret.
Those who heard the speech must have asked themselves, “why can’t presidents, governors, senators, and other leaders talk like this?”
McConaughey grew up in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The actor and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, and their children traveled to Uvalde after the shooting.
The family got to know the survivors, who told them about the hopes and dreams their children had. McConaughey briefly lost his composure as he discussed the individual traits of the children.
Then he talked about potential actions that would not turn the tragedy into another cheap political opportunity with one side bashing, belittling and stereotyping the other.
“We heard from families of the deceased, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, Texas Rangers, hunters, border patrol and responsible gun owners who won’t give up their Second Amendment right to bear arms. You know what they all said: ‘We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for bad guys to get these damned guns.’
“So, we know what’s on the table. We need to invest in mental health care. We need safer schools … We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values. And we need responsible gun ownership.”
Rational thinkers will not disagree. The most dedicated defenders of gun rights know the value of keeping guns in the hands of law-abiding adults while keeping them from those who don’t obey laws. Tip the balance of power from criminals and in favor of justice and peace.
Toward that goal, McConaughey favors more rigorous background checks. A good person seeking a gun has no reason to oppose this.
McConaughey suggests raising the age to buy high-powered semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.
This cannot be dismissed, as the average age of school shooters since 1996 has been 18 — a difficult age for most young men. He wants red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from those deemed a harm to themselves or others by judges. Properly crafted, these laws make sense.
In addition to those suggestions, we should consider immediate action by Congress, legislatures and school boards to set and fund minimal standards for school security.
“Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals,” McConaughey said. “These regulations are not a step back. They’re a step forward for civil society and the Second Amendment.”
McConaughey knows how we could make progress.
“This gun responsibility issue is one we agree on more than we don’t,” McConaughey said.
“It really is. But this should be a nonpartisan issue … There is not a Democratic or Republican value in one single act of these shooters. But people in power have failed to act. So, we’re asking you. And I’m asking you, will you please ask yourselves? Can both sides rise above? Can both sides see beyond the political problem at hand and admit that we have a life preservation problem on our hands?”
“Enough with the counter punching. Enough of the invalidation of the other side … I promise you, America, you and me are not as divided as we are being told we are. How about we get inspired. Give ourselves just cause to revere our future again… We start by making laws that save innocent lives and do not infringe on our Second Amendment rights.”
We have not heard an oration so sincere and unifying since the era of another famous actor — President Ronald Reagan. The country should listen to McConaughey, rise above petty division, and find practical measures to stop school shootings. Dead children and their families deserve this from us all.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
