Board members of Colorado Springs District 49 School District will soon consider the brilliant idea of defending children against drugs. What a strange new concept in doped-up Colorado, where children are practically expendable. It's a refreshing concept in a state that responds with no outrage and surprise when toddlers drop dead after confusing our ubiquitous recreational drugs with candy.
All other districts in Colorado should follow D-49’s lead, and the quicker the better. K-12 students get one shot at childhood and it should not be spent surroundings littered with drugs that civilized societies around the globe have historically forbidden.
The board plans to vote Oct. 13 on a resolution warning against a local ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana and a statewide measure to legalize psychodelic hallucinogenic drugs, including psychoactive mushrooms and other “plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law…”
Each measure, if passed, would make the county’s most drug-friendly state even more inviting to dealers and cartels that choose the least threatening environments in which to operate. Want less of something, regulate. Want more of something, deregulate. It is really that simple.
The proposed resolution begins with a “whereas” statement declaring the safety of children of “paramount concern to the D49 Board of Education." It explains easy access to other drugs already jeopardizes the health and safety of children.
The proclamation cites facts “demonstrated conclusively by medical research” regarding childhood marijuana use. Legalization of recreational use will increase childhood exposure to high-potency THC products sold at marijuana stores. Specific health and welfare concerns in the resolution include:
High potency THC impacts the developing brain of our youth and adolescence, including increased risk of psychotic symptoms and/or disorders, altered connectivity in brain pathways, loss of IQ points, uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting, and cannabis use disorder/dependence.
The resolution explains the state measure would cause proliferation of hallucinogenic drugs into schools. Results would include:
“Panic reactions and psychotic-like episodes, hallucinations or an inability to discern fantasy from reality, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and lack of coordination.”
The resolution concludes:
“We, the District 49 Board of Education, do hereby oppose both Proposition 122 as well as the measure to permit the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs and we recommend that all voters in our community vote NO on both of these ballot measures.”
School board members throughout Colorado should read the D-49 statement and propose their own to discourage voters from approving more legalization of harmful drugs.
Advocates of statewide Proposition 122 claim hallucinogenic mushrooms and similar drugs are natural and good for you. So is Morphine, when properly regulated and managed by licensed physicians. Legalization advocates claim these drugs can help with a variety of mental health issues. If that’s true, leave it to physicians to prescribe them under conventional controlled circumstances.
It is indisputable that enalapril, lisinopril, perindopril, ramipril and a host of other drugs control hypertension. Yet, one needs a standard prescription filled by a licensed pharmacist to obtain them. Oxycodone eases physical and psychological pain, yet we distribute it through a conventional process that requires no ballot measure. Same goes for most antibiotics and other drugs that provide proven medical benefits. If marijuana, mushrooms and various hallucinogenic drugs have proven medical benefits, subject them to the same distributive checks and balances applied to Prozac.
Listen to the men and women elected to protect and educate the children of a major Colorado school district. Vote “no” against more dangerous laws that will harm our children and Colorado's future.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
