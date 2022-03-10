In their unhinged quest to reduce penalties for crime, for the sake of “racial justice,” Colorado Democrats want to raise the age at which our juvenile justice system may incarcerate violent young suspects.
It is the latest in a series of soft-on-crime laws passed in recent years that veritably decriminalize deadly illicit drugs, remove cops from schools, lower or eliminate cash bail, reduce sentences, allow parole violations and more.
If criminal justice reformers can think it up and attach it to race, the Legislature passes or plans to pass it. Statistics attest to the result: soaring rates of property and violent crimes throughout traditionally peaceful Colorado.
House Bill 1131 sounds like common sense and compassion. The bill changes the age from 10 to 13 those juvenile suspects the system may incarcerate — “except in the case of a homicide.” That means almost any violent crime committed by anyone younger than 13 cannot be treated as a crime.
As the bill’s language explains, we must do this because “Children of color are more likely to be referred to the juvenile justice system and detained in juvenile justice facilities than white children.”
It is hard to find a bill introduced or passed this session that does not pit “people of color” against whites.
State data from 2019 show more than 50% of Colorado’s arrested minors are white. About 30% are Hispanic (many of whom are white) and 17.1% are Black. Crime data in Colorado and throughout the country tell us a sad fact: nonwhites suffer a disproportionate rate of crimes committed by fellow minorities. As such, any crime bill that reduces consequences for suspects and convicts likely will lead to more crimes against minorities.
Don’t fall for more race-baiting deception.
An amended version of the bill adds the most violent sexual assaults to the murder exemption, but it continues posing a system of injustice for victims of horrific crimes committed by suspects younger than 13.
“Offenses that we would be prevented from prosecuting include unlawful sexual contact, sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust (i.e., the babysitter), and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification,” El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen told The Gazette’s editorial board.
“It’s horrible to think about, but yes, juveniles between the ages of 10 and 12 are committing all of these offenses in Colorado. Removing our ability to intervene at an early age will only make matters worse.”
Allen agrees this bill would cause more crimes against children, particularly minorities.
“It’s not hard to imagine who the victims of these crimes are — very typically other children who are similarly aged or younger (peers or siblings),” Allen explained via email to The Gazette.
The state reduced the number of beds available for juvenile offenders during the 2021 session, which has caused new challenges for law enforcers trying to help victims of crimes committed by minors. That came despite a Gazette report in January 2021 that cited criminal justice officials detailing a spike in the severity of the crimes committed by children.
To make a crime surge worse, we need only pass a law that tells young offenders they won’t get punished for sexual, property, and violent crimes — which they mostly commit against other kids.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
