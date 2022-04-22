Hey, @Disney, bring children to Colorado where they can play in the country’s most drug-friendly state. Create a “Mountain Disneyland” in the nation’s fentanyl-overdose hub. Come to a state with pot dispensaries that outnumber Starbucks stores by more than 800.
Colorado veritably decriminalized large amounts of fentanyl in 2019, then saw a 600% increase in children killed by the drug in the next two years. Good place for a children’s paradise.
Attract children to a state governed by criminal justice reformers who care more about criminals than the children they hurt and kill.
Bring family-friendly enchantment where we allow “abortions” during labor and delivery, and possibly beyond. The bill protecting this practice says abortions have “social, moral and economic benefits” especially when available to “people of color and people with low incomes.”
We’re a fine state for wealthy, white children in the third trimester. Not for those with low-income parents or nonwhite skin. Understand, @Disney, Colorado is woke. Our cool new abortion law makes California look pro-life.
To his credit, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis promotes Colorado like the businessman he is. When Tesla founder Elon Musk expressed dissatisfaction with hyperprogressive California, Polis invited him by tweet to become a Coloradan.
The wise invitation was futile. Musk chose Texas because the 0.0% income tax leaves the world’s richest man with more capital to privatize space travel, defend free speech and develop artificial intelligence. An outspoken advocate of more human reproduction, Colorado’s zeal for abortion and killer drugs likely turns Musk’s stomach.
Polis made similar invitations Tuesday to two iconic companies:
“Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away. CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like @Disney or @Twitter. Hey @Disney we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and @twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are.”
The Disney invite comes after Florida’s legislature voted to revoke the corporation’s special tax district. Legislators and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are at odds with Disney over a new law ending instructions on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.
Big businesses sell their souls to operate under special tax privileges. When the state exercises the control it buys with relinquished revenues, we can hardly call it “socialism.” The crippling oil and gas regulations imposed by Polis better characterize “socialist attacks” that burden the public.
The Twitter invite comes after DeSantis blasted Twitter’s board of directors for scheming to block inflated stock purchases proposed by Musk. Florida’s state pension owns Twitter stock, so DeSantis wants the stock trading at its maximum potential. The board has a duty to maximize shareholder returns, just as DeSantis must defend the state pension.
Nothing supports the claim that “socialist attacks” drive businesses from Florida. The American Enterprise Institute ranked Florida first for inbound residents in 2021, mostly because of “business-friendly” policies. WalletHub ranked Florida the fourth-best state in which to start a business. Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, Nucleus Research, Hidden Lake Asset Management, Argo AI and other major companies are flocking to Florida.
By nearly every metric, Florida serves as a model pro-business, pro-family state. The government discourages illicit drugs and lacks a single recreational pot dispensary. It protects abortion rights, but not after 15 weeks of gestation. The state chooses reasonable over radical, which benefits the public.
With one party controlling 100% of the Colorado state government, radicalized left-wing politicians make our state a hostile place for children. Hopefully, that changes soon. Until such time, Mountain Disneyland seems a bad fit.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
