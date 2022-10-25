As Mayor John Suthers nears the end of two terms, his successes are obvious.
New buildings and construction cranes are everywhere. Complaints about potholes swallowing Smart Cars have transitioned to complaints about too much road repair.
Among the more important improvements of recent years involves what we see much less of: homeless encampments.
Near the beginning of this decade, a drive along the northbound lanes of I-25 through Colorado Springs was a sightseeing tour of homeless encampments all along Monument Creek. Underpasses, vacant lots and tree clusters throughout the city were shelters for people living in sleeping bags, tents and cardboard shanties.
Colorado, for countless reasons, is a comfortable and accommodating state. It attracts the poor for the reasons it attracts millionaires, billionaires and successful professionals.
From Pueblo to the Springs, to Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and more, the homeless problem has come to seem intractable. No civilized society wants people living on sidewalks and in parks, endangering themselves and causing social concerns.
Before starting two terms as Denver mayor, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper pledged to end homelessness in 10 years. It only got worse throughout the state during his 16 sequential years as mayor and governor.
Nearly all politicians have failed in their efforts to eliminate or substantially mitigate the suffering of people living without homes. On social media platforms, we hear form people concluding the problem cannot and will not be solved. Each time we throw more money at it, the problem seems to get worse.
That's true, with a few notable exceptions. Colorado Springs has made significant progress in helping people up and off the streets. That’s mostly thanks to the non-partisan leadership of Suthers, the Colorado Springs City Council, The Springs Rescue Mission, The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach program, and multiple religious and secular charities and substance abuse programs.
Other cities are looking to Colorado Springs for answers to the homeless dilemma.
Progress began here with public and private investment into expanding and improving the Rescue Mission. That was only a start. If we could resolve homelessness with more housing the solution would be simple.
Brick-and-mortar solutions alone do nothing if communities don’t address the fundamental sufferings of people who live in tents and sleeping bags. Most have substance abuse problems involving alcohol and/or drugs, abandonment issues with family and friends, mental health problems, a lack of marketable skills, legal problems and various combinations of the aforementioned.
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, members of the Aurora City Council, and a variety of Aurora community leaders recently toured cities that have made progress helping their homeless populations. They visited Houston, San Antonio and Colorado Springs.
They learned Colorado Springs had reduced its unsheltered population by 50% — considerably more than Houston or San Antonio. They were impressed by the Springs putting a heavy emphasis on getting people off the streets, sheltering them and immediately trying to get them the help they need to lead successful and independent lives.
“What I liked about their model is that they kind of have built in incentives to get people to move up the ladder, in terms of services,” said Aurora Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan.
Bergan and others learned of homeless people coming to the facility for a hot meal and receiving immediate incentives to obtain rewards. Accepting entry-level counseling may be tied to higher menu options and access to a personal locker. Ultimately, by accepting help and trying to get well, the community provides permanent housing with ongoing support. Simply put, the Springs model teaches people how to get well. It offers a hand-up, not merely a handout with no immediate or long-term plans for care and healing.
A community is no better than how it treats the poorest of the poor. Colorado Springs treats the unsheltered with dignity and respect. Each deserves to live and succeed. It is just another reason Colorado Springs has been the most desirable city in the country — four years straight — as rated by U.S. News & World Report. Olympic City USA is all about supporting success for all who give it a try.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.