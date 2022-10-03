Colorado’s Congressional District 4 provides an alternative to the weird and dangerous environments found throughout areas of Colorado controlled by politicians who decriminalize dangerous drugs and dramatically reduce punishments for crimes.
District 4, comprising most of Colorado east of the Front Range, preserves a way of life that used to define Colorado -- thanks in large part to U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.
The former three-term Weld County tough-on-crime prosecutor ranks among the more conservative members of Congress. He’s on the staunchly conservative Freedom Caucus led by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan but has never been an election-denying conspiracy theorist. He’s a conservative in the tradition of President Ronald Reagan – a man with big ideas not easily dismissed.
He nearly won a Senate seat against Sen. Michael Bennet, losing by less than 2% in 2010. He did so despite standing for principles that are anathema in Colorado’s dense population centers. Whether they agree pr disagree with him, people trust him as a man of conviction.
Buck’s highest campaign priorities are refreshing in a state increasingly enamored with coddling criminals, terminating pregnancies, suppressing gun rights and tolerating the importation of deadly drugs. His campaign literature emphasizes the following as top priorities:
- Life: “Each Life is a Precious Gift. Congressman Buck has stood up against the pro-abortion agenda of the Biden-Harris administration”
- Crime: “We must be safe in our streets, safe in our homes, safe in our churches and safe in our businesses. The rising wave of crime threatens that basic social contract.”
- Gun rights: The Second Amendment is “the safeguard of every other right that we have… I fight to protect it every day from gun-grabbing bureaucrats and government officials who would take that right from us.”
- Energy and inflation: “Cheaper energy means cheaper everything, not just gas.”
Buck worked as a prosecutor with the U.S. Justice Department and as chief of the Criminal Division in the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office. During his tenure as DA, crime dropped by 50% in Weld County.
“One of the essential functions of our government is to provide security to all citizens,” Buck wrote in a letter this spring to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Buck sponsored House Resolution 4760 to categorize attacks on law enforcement officers as hate crimes.
Buck has fearlessly fought the left’s anti-cop agenda, its crusade to turn children against our country's fundamental values, the open border and President Joe Biden’s inflationary anti-energy policies.
Buck relates well with the predominantly working-class constituents of District 4. He worked his way through high school, college, and law school as a janitor, truck driver, ranch hand and furniture mover.
Buck’s Democratic opponent, Ike McCorkle, believes he would best represent the oil-and-gas rich Fourth District by serving as another congressional environmental activist.
“Scientists are telling us we have less than twelve years to address climate change or face our gravest of national security issues: a planet hostile to human life,” McCorkle’s website explains.
At least five years ago, anti-energy politicians told us we were doomed in less than 11 years – based on what “scientists” said. The goal post keeps moving, and the hysteria jeopardizes the livelihoods of Coloradans who depend on energy production to provide for their families.
Buck stands out among Colorado’s leading voices of reason, serving as a buffer between ordinary people trying to survive and radical activists trying to dramatically change our country at a cost to those who can least afford it. Vote to keep Colorado sane. Re-elect Ken Buck, a proven champion of Colorado.
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board
