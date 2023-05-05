Is Colorado really a beacon of freedom?
That was the claim made by Gov. Jared Polis in signing a bill to make Colorado a destination for abortion and transgender treatment, legislation that’s gotten national attention as promoting “transgender tourism.”
“I’m excited by the work of advocates and legislators to further Colorado’s reputation as a beacon of freedom, a beacon of choice, a beacon of individuality where we live on our own terms,” the governor said.
But the beacon shines largely to the left.
What is the governing liberal majority’s definition of freedom? Here are some examples:
You’re free to terminate your pregnancy (but not to choose to take medication to reverse the effects of abortion pills). Free to change your biological sex (even if you’re a child). Free to teach other people’s children lessons that lack balance, academic rigor…or even verifiable facts. Free to set up impromptu camps, shoot up illegal drugs on the street and relieve yourself where you wish.
Apparently for 27 members of the Colorado House this week, this also includes freedom to expose your genitals and engage in sexual gratification in front of children and not be charged with a felony.
In legislation that should have been the focus of a five-minute unanimous voice vote, House Democrats Dafna Michaelson-Jenet and Shannon Bird sponsored a bill to close a gap in state law on penalties for indecent exposure. This crime is a felony in all cases except the first offense in front of a minor, which is currently a misdemeanor. This bill would make that first offense a class 6 felony and thus create common-sense consistency.
I’m sure the two Democratic sponsors — who are far from conservative — saw this as a simple opportunity to clean up a problem in state law. There are dozens of such bills every session.
Enter from stage left the pro-criminal progressives who argued against the measure on the House floor. The loud sounds heard in the background were the jaws of common-sense Democrats — and every Republican — hitting their desks listening to this backward view of freedom.
One argument was that increasing the penalty for indecent exposure in front of a child would threaten the freedom of transgender people and drag shows. Leaving aside that for years, the left has worked aggressively to combat the stereotype that these people are in fact predators given to indecent exposure, the fact is that no LGBTQ group objected to the bill, according to Rep. Bird. So, drag queens are used as human shields by their alleged champions to avoid having to defend lesser penalties for predators against children.
The second objection had no such shyness. Instead of increasing one penalty to make all indecent exposure felonies, let’s reduce all the penalties for indecent exposure to misdemeanors, saying that such crimes are being “overcharged.”
In other word, the Colorado beacon of freedom should shine brighter on those who commit crimes – like indecent exposure in front of children — than on the children who are victims.
These examples show us that despite the claims of Colorado’s governing liberal majority, Colorado isn’t blazing a bright and bold beacon of freedom for all. It’s waving the pale flag of situational libertarianism.
Want to choose what type of cake, or website your company will create to respect your faith values? Want to be a 20-year-old and buy a firearm? Want to be a parent who insists on your rights to ensure that your public school is teaching a balanced curriculum free of political propaganda from either side? Want to visit a clinic that will give you an ultrasound of your baby instead of proceeding directly to an abortion clinic? Want to object to mask mandates?
Far from basking in the beacon of freedom, you will find yourself in the harsh light of accusation. You will be called intolerant, bigoted, anti-science, domestic terrorists and generally stupid and uninformed. You will risk being cancelled.
Granting certain freedoms to only those people who do what the people in power find congenial isn’t freedom at all. It’s tyranny.
