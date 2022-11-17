Colorado’s voters sent Democrats bright blueberries on Nov. 8. They blew Republicans a raspberry, also known as a razzberry or Bronx cheer. Pundits who said they’d “eat their hat” if unaffiliated voters didn’t go to the GOP get to “eat crow” instead. Not too tasty.
GOP consultants who believed Colorado’s state Senate would turn red and they would reduce the Dem advantage in the state House need to look at hard numbers such as voter registrations and ballot returns instead of increasingly inaccurate polls. Active voter registrations tell the story. GOP numbers are not increasing over Dems and unaffiliated voters in any category. Among 18-to-35-yea-old voters, Colorado’s GOPers are so far under water that the party’s future appears to be in the extinguishing species category.
The GOP’s focus on the economy and crime didn’t work because the party didn’t offer antidotes that made sense to voters. Every day in the news are reports of murders. Most of the violence occurs because of guns. It’s impossible to do anything about violent crime without doing something about the tool most frequently used in the violence. So Republicans should either offer some ideas about how to get guns out of crime or accept that violent crime, in other words, crimes with guns, is inevitable. If you’re not helping with solutions, you’re part of the problem.
Moving on to the economy. For every bit of bad news about inflation and its deleterious effects, there was also good news about the job market in the state. If the GOP wants to reduce inflation, what are its ideas that will also help with other problems such as the climate catastrophe?
Colorado has a strong oil and gas economy, and extraction is going to continue. Since that’s the case, the GOP should help to reduce the deleterious effects of drilling, such as methane leaks heating the atmosphere. Instead, the party goes into spasms over SB-181’s promise to protect people and the environment. If the party hasn’t noticed, Chevron’s year-over-year revenues are up 50%, its net income is up 84%, and its net profit-margins jumped from 17% to 23%. Looks like there’s plenty of profit inflation in the oil and gas industry that’s part of the problem for the rest of us. Any ideas, GOP, on price gouging before encouraging more drilling?
Now that Dems are fully in charge, they too have responsibilities to move us forward. Our libertarian governor is happy about the reduction in state income tax rate, as if anything slightly above 4.5% is onerous for him and reduces his freedom. That’s how he apparently thinks about taxes.
But he also wants to tackle public K-12 school funding. Tax-supported public education is the ultimate gift to freedom. Given that a substantial amount of K-12 funding comes from state income taxes, what are his calculations that will provide more for schools without depleting other important programs?
It's well known that Colorado’s K-12 schools and its teachers are among the lowest funded and salaried in the nation. It’s well known that Colorado has a multi-billion-dollar negative funding factor that’s affected a generation of Colorado’s children. It’s well known that the pressures of poverty on public education create a basic need to increase dollars for more resources for low-income schools. It’s well known that the state’s standardized testing program, in place for a generation, has not produced promised miraculous results.
Isn’t it thus now obvious that the “education reform movement,” its voluminous testing mandates and performance ratings, are not providing solutions to the oppression of poverty on children? Isn’t it apparent that the stress, tedium, and failure of standardized testing is driving students, especially college-age males, away from higher education? Isn’t it clear that competition between so-called public charter schools and traditional public schools has not achieved substantial improvements in the system, especially now with declining enrollments exacerbating funding problems and causing school closures primarily affecting low-income families in traditional schools?
There’s no shortage of issues for legislators in both parties to re-examine their pat and outdated so-called solutions. Coloradans support what works. That’s where legislators should start.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
