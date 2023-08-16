Colorado continues to establish itself in the vanguard of clean energy policy. New policy efforts aimed to reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reflect a state that understands the ethical responsibility of sustainable manufacturing practices.
The proposed GEMM II rulemaking (Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Management for Manufacturing Phase II), targets curbing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the state’s goal of a 20% reduction in industrial sector emissions by 2030 (based on the reported emissions of 2015). In adopting GEMM II, Colorado legislators and businesses would not only be demonstrating their commitment to combating climate change but also showcasing our state’s ability to lead by example.
The introduction of GEMM II is a notable step forward. The industrial sector in general is responsible for nearly a quarter of the national GHG emissions and GEMM II specifically would address the emissions of 18 facilities that comprise a large portion of Colorado’s GHG pollution.
The financial benefits associated with GEMM II are substantial. The rule’s comprehensive framework acknowledges the multi-faceted nature of emissions and their effects. Notably, the rulemaking goes beyond GHG emissions and emphasizes the reduction of co-pollutants that have significant health impacts on the disproportionately impacted communities near industrial facilities. The projected $1.13 billion in total benefits further underscores how much emissions and pollutant reduction actually benefits Coloradans with $170.6 million of this being consideration of the health benefits from co-pollutant reduction.
Colorado's pursuit of a cleaner and healthier future through strong climate legislation is both a need and an economic opportunity. By prioritizing ethical practices and setting aggressive emission reduction targets, Colorado is positioning itself as a model for sustainable development. We urge the AQCC to act on behalf of all Coloradans and pass rulemaking that sets clear standards for emissions reductions.
Joseph Antus
Denver
Executive director, Signal Tech Coalition
