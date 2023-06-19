Though a nearly universal recognition exists that the overwhelming majority of Coloradans loathe, even revile, the tangerine terror seeking re-election as president, few offer a theory for why this is the case. I would suggest a comparison of the widespread affection for Nikola Jokic and his championship basketball team may provide a clue. The pudgy, teenage Serbian giant who pursued his girlfriend to the United States a decade ago couldn’t imagine the good fortune awaiting him. Yes, there were elements of luck and faith in his potential which weighed in his favor. Yet, it was not just his astounding court skills that won fans over, but his modest disposition as well.
When asked recently whether he was the most valuable player on the Nuggets roster, Jokic replied, “some games we win and some games we lose,” acknowledging the reality he can’t always be the best player on the floor. He neither brags nor whines. He leaves that task to his coach. He simply does his job each night. When asked how he felt about winning an NBA title, he responded gleefully, “we can go home now.” It was gratifying to witness the respect and love his teammates showed him during their victory celebrations. They know exactly why the Nuggets are world champions, and it’s their seven-foot center whose example makes them all better players.
Jamal Murray, who had to overcome a crippling knee injury to become an all-star, explained it took him several years to realize whenever Jokic passes him the ball he will be open when he moves to the basket. “Nikola sees things most players miss,” coach Malone observes. During the Nuggets shutout series against the Lakers, Jokic quietly dominated LeBron James. The King attempted to use his considerable size and strength to lean into the new, best basketball player in the world. Early on, Jokic lifted LeBron off his feet with a right forearm move that dumped the King on the floor. The look of shock on his face should have earned the cover of Sports Illustrated. I was surprised the refs failed to call a foul. Perhaps they felt a GOAT ("greatest of all time") contender should be prepared to take care of himself.
It doesn’t appear to bother the Joker LeBron makes $10 million a year more than he does. Thirty-five million dollars of Stan Kroenke’s money each year is far more than he ever imagined — not that he won’t ask about some more in the very near future. After all, he may be yearning for a few new tractors at his Serbian farm. Kroenke likely has an advantage, however. Nikola Jokic has become a Denver boy at heart and a family man who keeps his brothers close, his wife and daughter closer, and seems intent on winning several more titles for Denver fans before he’s done. He apparently feels no need to seek another large pile of cash filming commercials or chasing fame. He even misplaced his MVP trophy which appeared in time for the victory parade.
Considering our mango Mussolini, let’s contrast Nikola’s sense of teamwork and mutual obligations with Trump’s. For the former, and potentially future president, there is no sense of shared responsibility for democracy with his fellow Americans. Donald J. Trump views the presidency as a brass ring enabling the lucky winner to line his or her pockets and those of friends without accountability to anyone or anything. Worse than a pathological liar, he brags constantly — whether it’s regarding the size of his Inaugural crowd, his Nielsen ratings on "The Apprentice" or the dimensions of his privates. He hurls invective, not just at political opponents, but at his own appointees when he perceives them contradicting his latest whim.
The candidate who promised Americans the selection of the "very best people" for his administration wound up operating a 24-7 revolving White House door. His firings are too numerous to recount, but it’s remarkable an allegedly successful businessman would make so many hiring mistakes. Why his acolytes overlook this pattern of recurring failure remains a mystery. We’ve all worked for a Trump-like narcissist and found escape often the wiser choice. When your decisions require a constant trail of litigation (more than 900 lawsuits for Trump) there’s more than bad luck at play. Flying around the country in your own Boeing can’t compensate for a chorus of "pity me" victimization and a whining litany claiming "unfairness." Cry me a river!
Coloradans dislike Trump because he’s an unlikeable, nay — a repulsive human being. He regards the law as rules written for losers. His ugly slurs against women, migrants and gays are thoroughly despicable. As Lyndon Johnson observed, “we want leaders we trust to go to the well with us,” — companions you can rely on to have your back. That’s why Colorado prefers the gentle giant who reaches for excellence.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
