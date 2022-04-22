I am pleased to hear that the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission is meeting again this week to discuss adopting the advanced-clean-trucks rule in response to the petition that was filed in March. As an owner of a small business increasingly concerned about the air quality along the Front Range, prompt actions to get electric trucks on the roads are vital to reducing the impact of air pollution on my business.
Horse & Dragon Brewing Company is located in Fort Collins on the Interstate-25 corridor where air quality is an increasingly problematic issue. Unfortunately, air quality continues to worsen here, especially during the summer months. I consider it a threat to the basic safety and quality of life of our employees, our customers, and ourselves.
Bad air quality days are becoming the norm along the Front Range. They result in exhausted employees and a reduction in business. Air pollution also contributes to water pollution, which jeopardizes a key ingredient in our product (and a pivotal resource that contributes to Coloradans’ quality of life).
Horse & Dragon has looked into replacing our current two delivery vans with electric vans. We believe that this transition is necessary for the long-term sustainability and survival of any business. Unfortunately, prices for electric vans are currently well out of our budget. Those currently on the market are in short supply and have an upfront cost that is almost three times higher than that of a traditional internal combustion-powered vehicle, which puts purchasing an electric truck out of the question for us.
Any measure that would increase the supply of electric trucks and the number of them on the road would immediately benefit each of us as residents, and it would also lead to more competitive pricing of these vehicles. Pair increased supply and lower costs with incentives and an electric truck is within reach for businesses like mine.
I support adopting this rule because it affects the long-term health of both my business and my community. I ask that the AQCC act and do what is best for our economy and our environment by moving forward with adopting the advanced-clean-trucks rule this year. With this as one building block, we can reduce emissions, improve the quality of life for all, and help businesses thrive in the future.
Carol Cochran founded Horse & Dragon Brewing Company in 2014 with her husband Tim. She is a member of Good Business Colorado, a grassroots organization of values-driven business owners working to build a prosperous economy, equitable communities and a sustainable environment.
