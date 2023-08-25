Archbishop Samuel Aquila, leader of the Archdiocese of Denver, and the pastors of St. Mary Catholic Church in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Lakewood felt compelled recently to memorialize their homophobic beliefs by filing a lawsuit against the State of Colorado. They claim their First Amendment right to religious liberty is being violated because the State will not allow them to practice homophobia without consequences.
More specifically they claim the State’s anti-discrimination policy which bars “discrimination against any person on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender identity, citizenship status, education, disability, socio-economic status, or any other identity,” precludes them from receiving state funds for their preschool programs and, therefore, violates their religious liberty.
It is clear some of the leadership of the Catholic Church wish to continue a long-standing practice of subjugating people to lesser status as they did through their colonialistic practices with indigenous populations, their refusal to intercede in the extermination of millions of Jews and the necessity to memorialize Aquila’s disdain for the LGBTQ community by the publication of a 17-page document entitled, Guidance For Issues Concerning The Human Person and Sexual Identity." The document specifically advised administrators of the Catholic schools in the diocese to prohibit the enrollment of transgender or non-gender conforming students and that gay parents should be treated differently than heterosexual couples. The diocese, condescendingly, did request the schools to show compassion for gay and transgender students when rejecting them. How is it that rejection and compassion can share common ground? The ultimate example of rejection is symbolized by Christ’s death on the cross.
God’s love for children was clearly expressed in his command, “let the children come to me, do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God.” How does that square with rejecting preschool children because of their or their parent’s sexual identity? Simple answer: it doesn’t. He further describes the consequences for such rejection when he declared, “But who shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”
The teachings clearly expose Aquila’s hypocrisy and dishonesty who, incidentally, adopted as his motto, “Do whatever he tells you.”
Other Catholic bishops and priests pick and choose when they wish to blur the lines concerning the doctrine of church-state separation. Some churches have refused sacraments to individuals and high-profile politicians because of their political beliefs and have either publicly endorsed candidates or opposed them during church services.
The Catholic Church can’t have it both ways. They can retain their non-profit religious status or become, which I believe they already have, a political institution and be taxed appropriately.
I became a Catholic when baptized 78 years ago. I attended Catholic schools prior to college including a one year stint at St. Francis de Sales Preparatory Seminary in Oklahoma City. Our two daughters attended Catholic schools before they entered high school. They have both left the church due to its homophobic, misogynistic and persecutorial practices. My wife and I are regular churchgoers at the church where we and our elder daughter were married and where our younger daughter, two granddaughters and son-in-law were baptized. I share this information and acknowledgement that I am a sinner and will surely have to answer to the Almighty in my final interview for my numerous transgressions throughout my life. I am comfortable with that process because my earliest catechism lessons taught me God is all-loving and omniscient.
That being the case, He was well aware some of us might be gay. His silence on the topic is a clear indication we are all welcome in His house without reservation. I will not allow mortal men to drive me from what I believe God’s teachings are and define what my faith should be. Likewise, the courts should summarily dismiss any attempts by the Catholic Church to legitimize homophobia.
Dennis Maes served 24 years as a 10th Judicial District judge in Pueblo and was chief judge for 17 of those years. He previously served as director of Pueblo County Legal Services, Inc.; as a public defender and as an attorney in private practice.
