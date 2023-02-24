Rural Colorado is struggling to keep up with the Front Range in terms of broadband internet access, a problem compounded by network congestion, extended outages and high costs. Colorado’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) is exacerbating this issue by employing a closed-door approach to public-private partnerships with telecom companies. These partnerships, which involve trading access to state-owned lands for contributions to the transportation system, are kept under wraps with no public solicitation or bid process. This has resulted in artificially inflated prices for new fiber builds, making it difficult for rural communities to access much-needed broadband services.
CDOT has received more than $130 million in contributions from telecom companies in exchange for access to public right-of-way. Though the agency touts flexibility, it has been reluctant to make the contributed fiber available to rural communities. This is causing broadband projects to collapse, as CDOT is stonewalling efforts by counties and towns to connect to its new fiber at vaults installed for the agency near highway exits. Despite the Department of Local Affairs' support and local tax dollars and grants, many rural communities cannot access broadband services due to CDOT’s intransigence.
The situation in Palisade, a town of fewer than 3,000 people in Mesa County, is emblematic of the problem. Palisade spent more than a year planning a broadband project and pledged 100% of its ARPA funds to the effort, but they were forced to shutter the project due to CDOT’s stonewalling. Garfield County has put three new broadband projects on hold and is still determining if the two projects they've already completed can be put into service at all. The situation is dire for rural Colorado. The problem has been compounded by the fact neighboring states are making collaborative use of interstate highways to expand broadband service while CDOT is doing the opposite.
During a February Transportation Commission meeting, CDOT Deputy Director of Operations Bob Fifer defended the troubled Arcadian deal, stating if CDOT were to build 300-plus miles up from Denver to the New Mexico border, it would take $90 million-plus and eight years if they started tomorrow. However, the deal with Arcadian, a St. Louis-based start-up, has yet to produce any tangible results in Colorado, even though CDOT has spent millions in state and federal dollars to construct extra conduit and special vaults just for the company.
CDOT has allowed Arcadian to place commercial-use restrictions on fiber it gives to the agency, prohibiting CDOT from leasing the fiber for broadband. This is despite the fact Arcadian still needs to submit engineered plans or pull a permit. Arcadian’s CEO and staff have worked with Fifer at telephone giant CenturyLink for decades, raising questions about the nature of the deal.
It is time for Gov. Jared Polis to provide clear direction and hold CDOT accountable. The governor should direct CDOT to ensure staff allows connections to existing vaults at every highway exit. He should also direct the agency be transparent in its process and involve Colorado stakeholders in public-private partnerships. At a minimum, he should see CDOT finalizes long-delayed fiber leases for western and southwest Colorado without further delay. If Fifer doesn't deliver for Colorado, CDOT should assign someone who will.
Gov. Polis signed the Executive Order on Broadband in Grand Junction, and it is time for him to make good on his promise to the citizens of Colorado. Rural Colorado is in a pickle, and CDOT’s fiber program is broken. The governor must ensure rural communities have access to broadband internet. The success of rural communities depends on it.
Cody Davis is a Mesa County commissioner.
