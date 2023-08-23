Early detection of cancer saves lives. As a survivor of colorectal cancer, I am living proof of that fact. That’s why cancer survivors like me here in Colorado are strongly supporting a bipartisan bill in Congress that would dramatically expand access to new technology that can detect dozens of cancers at their earlier stages.
Sponsored by Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, this bill aims to ensure Medicare beneficiaries can access multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests as quickly as possible, once FDA approved and clinical benefit is shown. These innovative blood tests could revolutionize America’s war on cancer by detecting cancer at earlier stages and, as a result, help patients get treatment earlier, when it is far less likely to be invasive and far more likely to be successful.
This is a big deal for any of us who have battled cancer. Just 14% of diagnosed cancers are detected by screening because there are tests available for just five cancers, including colorectal cancer.
We know early detection can be a life saver. The colorectal cancer death rate has been dropping dramatically thanks to the ready availability of early detection. In fact, according to the American Cancer Society, when colorectal cancer is found at an early stage before it has spread, the 5-year relative survival rate is about 90%.
That’s why so many of us who know the huge benefits of early cancer detection are excited about the news of a promising new technology that can detect dozens of cancers at their earliest stages just by looking at a sample of a patient’s blood. MCED tests have shown very promising results in places where they have been studied, including at Colorado’s Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthOne in Englewood.
Senior citizens carry the highest risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and statistics show ovarian cancer is most prevalent in women in their mid-60s. Sen. Bennet’s legislation would provide a pathway for Medicare to cover MCED tests as soon as they are approved by the FDA for widespread use, ensuring there will be little delay in getting seniors rapid access to these new tests.
The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act has been introduced with a massive show of support from more than 500 organizations across the country, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and a number of other organizations. In a time when there is precious little bipartisan support for anything in Congress, Sen. Bennet’s bill has already earned the backing of more than 20 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, and the expectation is there will be more support to come. A companion bill in the House of Representatives has more than 100 cosponsors.
ACS CAN recently presented Sen. Bennet with an award for his leadership on this legislation and in the fight against cancer. As a cancer survivor himself, Sen. Bennet is one of our community’s strongest advocates for early cancer detection.
The transformative potential MCED tests hold for the future of how cancer is diagnosed, treated — and, ultimately, defeated — is unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time. The cancer community applauds Sen. Bennet and the thousands of advocates who are fighting to equip healthcare providers with a game-changing new weapon in our war on cancer. We are hopeful that, with Bennet’s leadership and the community behind him, Congress will come together to pass this bill as soon as possible this year.
Martha Cox is a long-time survivor of colorectal cancer and has volunteered for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network since 2006. During that time she has served as the Colorado State Lead Volunteer.
