Back when I was teaching political science at the Air Force Academy, I enjoyed the lesson we taught on the concept of justice. What is justice? As you might imagine, the cadets had a good bit of trouble finding the correct, singular answer, mostly because there isn’t a correct and singular answer.
The great philosopher Aristotle mused that justice is often not the same thing as equality. Justice is most likely to arise when the same are treated as the same, and the different are treated as different.
Clear, right?
What the great man was saying is that justice occurs when similar things are treated in the same basic manner, while different things are treated, well, differently. The example I often used with my cadets is a tad crude, so I hope you will forgive me (Ed: we’ll see…). Think about a big concert being held in a big arena, and now think number of bathroom stalls. Equality would be having the exact same number of stalls for men’s rooms and for women’s rooms.
But that equality ignores a basic difference between the sexes when it comes to bathroom use. Aristotle would say that it would be just and fair to treat all men the same but that there should be more women’s facilities, as women are different in this area. Equality, in number of stalls, does not equal justice. True justice comes from treating the same (men) as the same, but the different (men vs. women) as different. Make sense in an awkward way? Good.
And I thought of Aristotle this morning as I read two different Colorado Politics news stories that might be better examples of the concept of justice than my potty example above (Ed: well, good).
The first story reported on a bill that would make Colorado the first state in the nation to pass a law formally granting paid family leave to elected state legislators. Senate Bill 184 would tweak the existing statue that covers legislative pay, which seems like a good idea, as that law dates back to 1953, when we had a very different view of family life.
At first blush, my heart is 100% behind this bill. Parenthood is bipartisan as heck, and there have been several legislators on both sides of the aisle that have become parents while serving in the state House or Senate. The proposed legislation would allow the new parents up to 12 weeks of leave (roughly two-thirds of the total legislative term), and a bit more if there were complications. As no other state has adopted such legislation, Colorado again leads the way nationally on an admittedly complex issue.
As I said, I support the bill. But I admit there is part of me that wonders, given our state’s relatively short legislative session, if 12 weeks is too much? The role of a legislator is vital to our concepts of representation. And yet, as a dad myself, I totally get the tremendous value to both parent and child of having critically important bonding time in the weeks after birth.
I’m not quite sure what Aristotle would say, depending on whether we classify elected representatives as the same as other workers who deserve family leave, or if they are different due to their elected status? I admit it is a tough call, but I come down on the side supporting SB 184.
The second CP story that caught my Aristotelian eye reported on an HOA in the area of the Marshall fire that billed a (former) homeowner their regular monthly HOA dues of $362, even after her beloved home became a smoking hole in the ground. As the owner reported, she was being billed for trash collection, snow removal, and lawn mowing for a lot that now stands empty. Boy, those HOA people are terrible, right?
Well…
As it happens, a few months ago I attended a Zoom meeting of my local HOA here in Colorado Springs, to check on a permit I needed approved to build a shed. The board was short members and somehow by the end of the two-hour meeting, I was on the board too.
Everyone’s heart goes out to the nice lady who lost her home. She is now living in Maryland with her son who works at the Naval Academy (as this is a serious issue, I’ll forgo my usual “Air Force rules” comment here). Why should she have to pay for services she isn’t getting for property that, well, doesn’t exist anymore?
The folks running HOAs are usually volunteers and the dues collected are for maintenance of the entire area. CP reports that there are 72 homes in the HOA and only three (thank goodness) were lost to the fire.
And here is where I think Aristotle can help a bit.
Given that the vast majority of the homes in that organization were unharmed, I would say that the fire made this person’s situation unlike the roughly 95% of homes that were untouched. It is certainly true that HOAs have monthly bills to pay and that they need a steady income stream to perform the vital services needed by their members. And though I really and truly do understand the HOA’s point of view, my gut here is that they should suspend the dues, fully or partially, until her home is rebuilt and is again using the services. That's because her situation is very different from the majority of homeowners and, therefore, should be treated differently than the majority. But I readily admit this is a tough call.
As it turns out, old dead guys like Aristotle can sometimes be helpful in organizing our thoughts and suggesting the best way forward. He would be surprised to learn his lessons were still being applied to 21st-century problems, but there is still value in much of what those long ago folks mused about.
Next week, Socrates! (Ed: maybe, maybe not…)
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
