Sometimes the squabbling between governors of various states can be fun and lighthearted. I remember back to my 2008 quixotic campaign for the U.S. Congress, when I attended an event in Denver. The main speaker was the former governor of Kansas, Kathleen Sebelius, who noted that originally, the western border of Kansas extended all the way to the Front Range. She said that she was in Denver in part to support the Obama campaign, and in part to get Pikes Peak back for Kansas. We chuckled, but we kept Pikes Peak.
A tad less amusing was the flurry of activity back in 2013 around the idea that 11 Colorado counties might secede from the Centennial State, and would form a new 51st state, where oil and gas would be king (and largely unregulated) and those darn liberals from Denver would (I guess) be put in their place. As you can tell by a quick glance at the flag, we are still at 50 states, and the effort to create a new state between us and Nebraska failed.
But just recently some of the folks in Weld County got really fed up with Gov. Polis and his insistence that we actually take steps to impede the spread of COVID. It seems some in that lovely county really wanted to pretend COVID wasn’t a thing. They wanted rodeos and concerts and we don’t need no stink’n masks.
Over 5,300 Weld County residents have joined a Facebook group that calls for Weld to be peeled off of Colorado, but unlike the sillier 2013 efforts, these folks want to just tack Weld onto the southern border of Wyoming. They want to add the question of a Wyoming Weld to our ballot come next November. This latest effort seems to, again, be inspired by outrage at oil and gas regulation, and they want to join up with the far more industry-friendly government in Cheyenne. This effort will fail, as did the previous effort. There are many reasons why, and perhaps the least of those is the difficulty poor map makers would have fixing our formerly neat and straight northern border.
Which, of course, brings me to the National Western Stock Show.
A recent Colorado Politics article reported on the spat between our superb (note: I’m biased) Gov. Jared Polis and the hard-right governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt (I think there should be a limit on how many times you can use the letter “t” in your last name, but I digress…). The governor of Oklahoma chided Polis over the cancelation of the aforementioned Stock Show. Stitt said, “The folks in Denver turned their back on the ag industry. They wouldn’t let them have their major national cattle show, because they insisted on keeping their state locked down. That put the stability of the U.S. beef industry in danger."
I am pretty sure that when he says “the folks in Denver” he is talking about Polis. Stitt and Polis have clashed before, and Polis (along with State Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg) responded to Stitt with a highly informative dressing down. Polis spoke of the importance of ag to Colorado, as well as noting the bipartisan efforts to support those behind the Stock Show in these difficult times. Polis, that crazy liberal, asserted that gathering thousands of people in tight venues during a pandemic might not be a good idea. Oklahoma has had roughly the same number of COVID as Colorado, despite having nearly 2 million fewer folks. So, I am thinking Colorado appears to be doing a better job at fighting the virus.
I am further inclined to ignore Oklahoma’s sniping given that they are currently trying to return about 1.2 million pills to the manufacturer. It seems that the GOP-dominated deep red state took medical advice from, well, a guy named Trump. On his recommendation, Oklahoma spent $2 million to buy a malaria drug (not too many cases of malaria in Oklahoma) named Hydroxychloroquine. Stitt defended the purchase, claiming it was helping fight the disease. Given that he did not specifically name COVID, I guess it is possible that he was talking about malaria?
In any case, the good people of OK footed the bill for a drug that doesn’t work, while their governor rants on about a neighbor state’s governor who took appropriate steps to keep his state safer. And this guy wants to lecture Polis on COVID restrictions?
So, ultimately, the governor of Oklahoma took a shot at Polis and swung and missed. Polis did the right thing in suspending the Stock Show for a year, and we are the better for it, even as we miss the show itself. I am glad we have our governor, and I feel rather sorry for the good people of Oklahoma.
Unless, of course, they get sick with malaria. If that happens, you are all set.
