When I sit down to write these epistles to the good readers of Colorado Politics, I am sometimes quite sure what I want to write about. A particular outrage — or lack of outrage — will have caught my eye, and I again leap atop my rickety soapbox of idealism.
This morning, for example, my attention was drawn to a CP story that, while minimal in initial impact, might have much more far-reaching legal importance. It seems a gentleman from Texas, engaged in the legal business of growing hemp plants, saw the Denver Police confiscate 32 of his plants when he was shipping them through DIA. The actual value was relatively small, about $200 or so, although the producer insists that after processing into oils and such, they would be worth much more. So, he sued.
His case was just dismissed by a federal judge, who stated that the Farm Bill of 2018 does not, in fact, give an individual the right or ability to sue a government entity like the police over such a seizure. The gentleman disagrees, and will appeal, but the story reminded me of the recent Texas law aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade (I know, I know, they claim that the law isn’t about that, but, yes, it is).
The very new and legally unprecedented core of the Texas law is that it gives any Texan the ability to directly sue abortion providers for cash, regardless of whether they were themselves "hurt” by the action. The issue of “standing,” the right to sue because you are involved directly in the issue at hand, has been largely set aside by Texas.
If we had not seen the recent near-complete politicization of the US Supreme Court, with three Trump appointments (two of which, by the GOP’s own “rules” were illegitimate, but I digress…), a more legally and traditionally based centrist Court would almost certainly have ruled the Texas law unconstitutional on the spot, rather than deferring it and allowing it to take effect. But given the Trump takeover of the Court, I have no idea how they will actually rule.
And there is, at least to my non-lawyer eye, an interesting parallel between the Denver case and the new Texas law. In the former, a federal judge argued that a private individual cannot sue a governmental entity, even when that entity basically stole from him a legal product that then died in “custody.” I suspect they were not watered a great deal while in plant jail.
Further complicating the situation is another federal court, this time in Iowa, that also ruled that a private citizen cannot sue under the Farm Act. So, it seems likely that our friend from Texas will not get any legal relief over his plants.
But I can’t help but wonder…
While the situations are not the same, in that a core issue in the hemp cases has been the effort by an individual to sue a governmental entity, there appears to this layman that there is an interesting common core to the case: an individual suing for damages under a law. The Texas abortion law basically deputizes every citizen to sue anyone for sizeable dollars ($10,000) just about anyone involved with providing abortion services.
What will happen if, for example, a public Texas hospital, associated with a public university, and using federal grant dollars, provided an abortion to a rape victim? Is the public university a governmental agency? It kind of seems like it. Would the same rule as the Farm Bill kick in, and prevent an individual — especially one totally unconnected to anyone involved in the case — from suing under the new Texas law? Or do you sometimes get to sue the government and sometimes you don’t? The concept of sovereign immunity kicks in sometimes, and things get very complicated very quickly.
These are tricky legal grounds. There has already been noise from California that they might pass a nearly identical law to the Texas law — assuming it passes SCOTUS muster — but they would swap out “gun” for “abortion.” That would allow any of the 39.51 million folks living in California to sue anyone using a gun for a purpose. The notion of “standing” has always been vital to our court system, but Texas would punt that protection in a brazen effort to ban abortions for everyone.
Again, I accept that not being able to sue the cops over them seizing your legal (and valuable) business assets (the plants) and the ability of anyone in Texas to sue anyone involved in an abortion are not legally the same question and may well have different final outcomes. But the non-lawyer in me still wonders about basic fairness under the law.
I’ll stand my ground on standing, even as the political earth shifts under my feet. The ball is in the Supreme Court’s hands now, and we’ll likely see next June how fully politics has taken over the last remaining non-partisan aspect of our federal government.
I admit, I’m not optimistic.
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
