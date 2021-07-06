My long-suffering editor — Hi Dan! — (Ed: leave me alone…) has had to put up with my writing about quite a range of topics and then me claiming that these seemingly random thoughts are appropriate for a column that, at least in theory, should mostly be about Colorado politics, especially since the name of the publication is, well, you know. And quite often I press my luck with the aforementioned and tormented editor by wandering off into topics that are at best tangentially connected to what I am supposed to be doing.
And I’m very likely to do it again (Ed: sigh…)
But today, happily, I’m going to write about a topic that hits on all my areas, as it involves politics, Colorado, the military, money, defense, and such. I hope I don’t spoil him.
You may recall that during the 2020 presidential campaign, then President Donald Trump announced on more than one occasion that he himself would pick the site of the permanent location of the US Space Command headquarters. Given the massive infrastructure and local expertise in Colorado in general and in the greater Colorado Springs area in particular, it seemed like a no brainer that Space Command HQ would end up here, as it made the most sense from a fiscal, defense, and long-term point of view.
But then came the election and (spoiler) Trump lost.
Now, I’m guessing that even the most passionate defenders of Trump would not argue that he is a deeply thoughtful, calm, and insightful person. Another way of putting it would be that he is a shallow, excitable, and vindictive person. Biden ended up with a majority of the popular vote, the first president in 32 years to do so, had 7 million more popular votes than Trump, and he won the Electoral College by a margin that Trump himself, four years earlier, had called a historic landslide. Such a defeat can make childish people like Trump, well, grumpy.
And so, it was not a huge surprise when, in the waning weeks of his presidency, the lame-duck Trump announced that he had decided to take Space Command from a state Biden won and would stick it in a state that Trump had carried, Alabama. Now, while Alabama has some significant space infrastructure and has a proud history of supporting the space program, it has not been at the center of national defense issues involving space operations. That, dear readers, has been solidly in Colorado.
It is, therefore, not a shock that quite a few people are upset and are demanding an explanation of Trump’s petulance, I mean decision. A number of congressional, IG, and other investigations are underway, and a recent Colorado Politics story noted that some very heavy hitters in the space arena, who used to wear lots of stars on their shoulders, are getting involved.
Former Space Command commander, now retired 4-star General Ed Eberhart, is perhaps the most powerful voice calling for the Trump decision to be reviewed and, well, reversed. Eberhart noted that moving the existing infrastructure to Alabama would cost over $1.2 billion in taxpayer dollars, and it would take up to seven years for the new HQ to become fully operational. In military terms, that is an eternity.
If you think having a fully operational space component isn’t really that important to the military and to our society at large, I suggest you think about the last package you got from Amazon. The driver was, no doubt, relying on GPS technology to find your house to deliver your latest purchase. And the now-ubiquitous and vital GPS system is a military product, brought to you by the good people working — you guessed it — space operations. The military’s satellites are unmatched in their ability to observe stuff (that’s about as specific as I can go without someone from the OSI knocking on my door). Space has become a vital and oft-changing part of our national defense structure, and we really can’t afford to hobble it with a costly move and a long spin up time.
Now, of course I’m biased, as I live here. But I’m also a career military officer. And folks like General Eberhart and his fellow flag officers (generals and admirals get to have flags with stars on them, so they are called “flag officers” generically) are not “homers” for Colorado. Rather, they are military professionals committed to the best possible national defense. Having spent a bit over 25 years in uniform myself, I truly appreciate that commitment to our national security.
A petulant and vindictive lame duck president tried to take his toys and go home. He tried to rip an essential part of our national security infrastructure away from a state that he feels betrayed him. That is yet another indication of how terrible a chief executive Mr. Trump truly was. The question before us is whether that childish and flawed “decision” will be allowed to stand. The generals are correct: Space Command needs to stay here in Colorado. I hope they are listened to.
Next, let’s talk about how to get that silly new idea of a Space Force rolled back into the Air Force, but that discussion must await a future column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.