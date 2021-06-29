I’ve been a high school football official for just under 10 years now. I sometimes joke that after my 2008 run for the US Congress, I got so used to having people yell at me, I started officiating just to keep it up. It’s actually quite a remarkable way to spend your Friday (and other day) evenings, on the field with mostly good kids and mostly good coaches and, well, parents (the problem with parents screaming at officials deserves its own column, so I’ll defer…). If you love football, as I do, I’d suggest you consider signing up to officiate. We are way short of officials (mostly due to the abuse, I admit) and so you are needed. But I digress…
My very first game wearing the stripes was a junior high game in the little town of Peyton. I rather like Peyton, and the people there could not be more welcoming and kind, even to the guys with the whistles and flags. It reminds me of the little town of Manilla, Iowa, which was the big city (population about 900) we’d go to on weekends back when my brother and I spent our summers on our grandparents' farm. If we were good, we got to go to Tiny’s market, named after the gent who owned it, who was not, in fact, tiny. But he served up very nice ice cream cones. Small town ice cream cones are the best.
Peyton is even smaller than Manilla, with perhaps 250 or so in the “main” town, with others living not too far away. And like many small towns, times have been tough for the downtown area. A recent story in the Gazette caught my eye, as it reminded me of both those far off memories of my youth in Iowa and my ongoing admiration for Peyton.
It seems a very impressive person named Desiree Schultz didn’t much care for the for-sale signs in former shops, and she has spent the past 12 years working hard to bring some businesses back to Peyton. She worked ridiculously hard, and today there are several new and very interesting businesses offering a range of services to customers. Her own shop, Lewis and Holmes, is a gift shop for men, in the styles of C.S. Lewis and some guy named Sherlock Holmes. It sounds charming, and I intend a visit in coming weeks.
Way back during my aforementioned quixotic congressional campaign, I learned the importance of small business over and over again. Most of our nation’s job growth comes from small businesses, and these are not the type of companies that get away with not paying any taxes due to vague offshore bank accounts. No, these shops are run by regular people who had a passion to run a business. And I hope we can help them succeed.
Colorado is home to an amazing and wonderful collection of small towns. As summer is hopefully finally here (though there was snow on Pike’s Peak last weekend, sigh) I hope you can find the time to visit a town or two, and while there, please drop a few bucks at a local business. Peyton is a great choice, especially if you time it to also attend a Friday night football game.
The historic town of Victor will amaze you with wonderful old buildings and a rich history of mining. You can get some of that at nearby Cripple Creek, but you’ll have to work your way around the slot machines there. You won’t find better produce than a fruit stand in Rocky Ford and you won’t find better antiques than in the 20 dealers with shops in Florence. And if you are looking for charming art galleries and shops with amazing mountain backdrops, swing by Westcliffe.
I could, of course, go on. But you get my point. Small towns in Colorado and elsewhere in the US are worth visiting and your visit will become part of the important work of keeping our more rural areas humming. And who knows? You may find, according to the Gazette article referenced above, a really cool ink well or packet of tea leaves. So, take a weekend trip to visit a town or two and see what they have to offer. Our remarkable state is better off with robust urban, suburban, and rural areas, so swing by and spend a few bucks.
Oh, and think about refereeing football, we really need you.
