Forty years ago today, I got into my hand-me-down 1965 Ford Galaxy 500 and headed west out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, to begin my Air Force career. My first actual day on active duty found me driving toward Vandenburg AFB in California to attend ICBM launch officer school.
I remember the sense of excitement and of uneasiness, as I was leaving my home for the first time, and heading toward an unknown adventure and, you know, adulthood. I had to leave my girlfriend, who would become my late first wife, behind, which saddened me, but I also couldn’t wait to see what actual active duty would be like.
Sixteen weeks of missile school passed and in August of 1981, I was headed east in the same ratty old car, heading for F.E. Warren AFB near Cheyenne, Wyoming, a freshly minted launch officer, proud of my missile badge (think pilot wings for missile guys). I would spend five years at Warren, serving as a line crewmember, an instructor, and finally as a simulator operator, before heading to grad school. After earning a master’s, I reported to the Air Force Academy to teach political science. I’d ultimately spend 15 of my 25+ years in uniform at the Academy in several roles.
My military service also allowed me to serve at the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House. I would lose my first love to cancer while on active duty. I later trained up as a part-time military cop and retired in 2006 with exactly 25 years, four months, and 10 days of active duty. That last day in uniform was the day the class of 06 graduated from the Academy, and I worked as a cop that day. I still remember coming home after that last, long shift. I lingered as I removed my uniform, thinking that this was the last time, after a quarter of a century, that I would take off the uniform that had become such a part of me.
In the years that followed I taught at the Academy twice more, as a civilian, and went to work for a U.S. senator. I ran for Congress myself and after that campaign found a second remarkable woman whom I could love and who now shares my life, thank goodness. I’m now in my 60s and am about to apply for Social Security. That seems far off from that young second lieutenant who drove nervously west those many years ago. I have three wonderful and remarkable children, all now great and delightful adults, as well as a batch of grandchildren.
I revel in the memory of my military service, and I urge young folks today to seriously consider spending at least part of your time in uniform. There is a sense of being part of a team far greater than oneself that comes from military service. I recall specifically sitting on nuclear alert beneath the plains of Wyoming, western Nebraska, and northern Colorado. I remember thinking that right then, at that very moment, I was part of a group defending our nation. I recall reflecting on the fact that our adversaries dare not attack us because of the work that I and others on alert were doing. I remember seeing the lights turn on in the eyes of my students at the Academy when we discussed important topics and I remember the relief I’d see in the eyes of people when I’d roll up, as a cop, to the scene of the auto accident they had just been involved in, knowing that help had arrived. And I remember taking off that uniform one last time.
I can’t help but wonder what I would whisper into that long ago ear of mine back in 1981. I think I’d urge him to savor the moments a bit more as they pass, and to take time to think about the remarkable life this nation gave him the opportunity to live. Oh, and I’d have him invest in Apple stock. I honestly don’t know if I’d like that young man very much, from the perspective of my now much older self. He was talkative and a bit pompous, character traits I’ve worked hard to reduce, but I’m sure still pop up far too often.
We live in a remarkable nation, with the longest lasting written constitution in the history of the world. We are the sons and daughters of extraordinary people who risked everything to defend the idea that everyone has fundamental rights. We are not perfect, and my military service was not without ups and downs. But what I might whisper into that long ago ear might be this: You are the spawn of revolutionaries who fought for liberty. You are about to spend decades as part of that long line of defenders. Stand up a bit taller.
And revel in putting on that uniform every day.
